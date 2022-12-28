ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped to gain an upgraded telephoto camera

By Nickolas Diaz
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Rumors suggest the Galaxy S24 Ultra will contain an upgraded telephoto sensor.
  • Information is scarce but it could be the one LG Innotek recently revealed at CES 2023 with zoom capabilities of 4x to 9x, offering high-quality photos and videos.
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera may remain the same as the one users will find featured on the S23 Ultra.

We're not quite into 2023 and there are already rumors swirling about the Galaxy S24 and its potential upgraded camera.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe posted some information regarding an upgrade the Galaxy S24 series could receive come launch (via SamMobile ). According to their leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be in line for an upgraded telephoto sensor for the Korean OEM's 2024 flagship reveal. They go on to say this would also include an improved mechanism to support this.

Ice Universe finished by speculating the main shooter may remain the same for the S24 Ultra as the S23 Ultra.

While there is no additional information for us to chew on, we may already have an idea of what this could be. LG Innotek recently revealed its new optical telephoto zoom camera module at CES 2023. This new module is said to provide a 4x to 9x zoom while an OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) keeps photos and videos blur-free. The company also took strides to reduce the size of the module to hopefully rid users of the "camera bump."

While this Galaxy S24 is most likely over a year away from our grasp, facing our immediate future is the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung's upcoming S23 Ultra model smartphone release has had rumors bubble up about its camera potentially beating out its predecessor. It's been said that S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main lens with the rest of the camera array continuing to remain the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra .

Facing our immediate future is the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event which is speculated to happen in early February. Further information suggests the event will take place in San Francisco, California where we'll learn more about Samsung's 2023 flagship phone launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

It's hard to overlook Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. With a bold, sleek design, and a 6.8-inch Edge, Dynamic AMOLED display, everything you scroll looks vibrant and full. Pair this with the device's 108MP main camera and your memories as lively as when they were captured.

