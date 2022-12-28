ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed.
Reuters

China arrivals in UK next week will not face compulsory COVID tests -Independent

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Passengers from China who arrive in the United Kingdom next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, The Independent reported on Monday. Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.

