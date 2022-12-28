Read full article on original website
Person of interest arrested in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Police did not identify the person and said they were arrested on various unrelated warrants. On December 22 Stacey Shannon, 53, was...
Person of interest detained in killing at Harrisburg Sunken Gardens: police
Days after releasing footage of a man who was with Stacey Shannon hours before her body was found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens Park, police say they’ve got someone in custody. Harrisburg police did not publicly identify the man but said that their person of interest was identified and...
Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old
York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
WGAL
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Video Shows Harrisburg Woman's Killer, Police Say
Harrisburg police are searching for the man they say beat a woman to death in a city park last week. An adult woman was found dead of multiple traumatic injuries at Sunken Garden Park near North Front and Verbeke streets on Thursday, Dec. 22, the Bureau said in a statement.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint, Harrisburg Police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on the 200 block of Briggs Street. According to authorities, it happened around 7:00 PM on December 19. Police say a woman told police that a young male approached her and displayed a gun.
Man arrested for burning woman with torch lighter, false imprisonment, police say
Shippensburg police have arrested a man they say held a woman against her will and burned her with a butane torch lighter on Wednesday. Dion Magaro was found on the first block of East Burd Street in the borough when he was taken into custody at around noon on Wednesday.
Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery. On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a...
Officer injured in police chase to apprehend armed carjacker
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police officer in Dauphin County was injured while attempting to stop an alleged armed carjacker on Dec. 29. Swatara Township police were assisting the Lower Paxton Township Police Department with a vehicle pursuit when an officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
local21news.com
Report reveals another man was involved in shooting of woman in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released that Paige Kibe, who was found dead on River Road, was allegedly killed from a shooting done by 44-year-old Michael Kennedy and a newly released alleged accomplice. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewiston, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh of Lewistown is...
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
Update: Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports. State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were...
pahomepage.com
One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in Lancaster
One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in …. One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in Lancaster. Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside...
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
WGAL
Man sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison for firing at police during standoff in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man who opened fire on police during a standoff was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office. Shawn Stryker, 51, entered an open guilty plea for aggravated assault. He was also charged with misdemeanor simple...
Adult children left with grief, regret after killing of mom in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens
Update: Police have detained a person of interest in the killing. Stacey Shannon struggled with addiction for decades. Her daughter always worried Shannon, 53, might die from a drug overdose. But Jessica Hassell wasn’t prepared to learn on Christmas Day that her mother was beaten by a man she barely...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
