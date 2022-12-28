ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Police investigate fatal shooting of central Pa. 18-year-old

York City Police are investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Police are looking for information about the shooting that took place at 300 W. Jackson Street in the city at around 12:36 a.m. The woman was shot and transported to the hospital, where she later...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police are searching for 17-year-old Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes. According to police, she was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North West Street getting into a black and blue sedan. Police describe her as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint, Harrisburg Police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are investigating after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on the 200 block of Briggs Street. According to authorities, it happened around 7:00 PM on December 19. Police say a woman told police that a young male approached her and displayed a gun.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating reported Dauphin County robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a reported armed robbery. On Monday, Dec. 19 around 7 p.m., Harrisburg police responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street for a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female victim that told police a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in Lancaster

One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in …. One dead after three-alarm fire destroys home in Lancaster. Here’s what we know the day after Kohberger’s arrest. Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports

DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy