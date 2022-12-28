Read full article on original website
Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
Coroner IDs woman fatally hit by tractor-trailer on central Pa. road
The 37-year-old woman struck and killed Wednesday night while walking along a York County road with a friend has been publicly identified. Kristi Why had fallen and hurt herself along the eastbound side of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, when a tractor-trailer merging onto the road from Interstate 83 hit her, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
WDEL 1150AM
Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop
Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WGAL
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash
A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Video shows vehicle slamming into parked cars in Mantua, killing woman
Philadelphia police say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after the car she was sitting in was struck by a stolen vehicle.
NJ son, 44, arrested for killing father, 75, during argument
A 44-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his father early Friday morning in Winslow Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
Police investigate shooting near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby
Police are asking for the public's help after a shooting near the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
