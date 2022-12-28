ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Police ID suspect in hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are seeking a Strawberry Mansion man in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham on Wednesday.Police identified the man they're searching for as Jovan Lowe, 18. He's wanted on multiple charges including murder, homicide by vehicle and evading police.Investigators believe Lowe was behind the wheel of a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a parked Mercury Mariner on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Philadelphia. Abraham was inside the Mariner, which was hit on the driver's side.Police said the driver and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGAL

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

Child airlifted from Atlantic City Expressway crash

A child sustained serious injuries after a truck struck a car that was stopped on the shoulder of the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said. The crash was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday around milepost 37.8 east, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. An Infiniti was stopped on the right shoulder due...
NORRISTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
