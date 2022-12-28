ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers notebook: Josh Norman returns, Jaycee Horn’s timeline after surgery

By Mike Kaye
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

It was a return three days in the making.

Cornerback Josh Norman donned his new No. 6 jersey as he jogged onto the Carolina Panthers ’ practice field for the first time since the conclusion of the 2015 campaign. Norman, who officially re-signed with the team on Monday, took part in the first workout of the week on Wednesday as a member of the Panthers’ practice squad .

Norman is in town for one mission: help the Panthers clinch the NFC South division title.

“This came up and I couldn’t even write this script better than what it is,” Norman said. “You got an opportunity here to do some great things.”

After top cornerback Jaycee Horn sustained a broken wrist — which required surgery on Tuesday — during the 37-23 win against the Detroit Lions, interim head coach Steve Wilks spoke with GM Scott Fitterer about having Norman in for a workout. That tryout was successful and the Panthers were happy to welcome Norman back into the fold.

“It’s like you’re in a dream or a movie — but it’s actually real and it’s happening,” Norman said. “It’s like one of those out-of-body experiences and I’m still trying to process.”

But reliving the glory days isn’t on the mind of Wilks and Norman heading into an all-important Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wilks is worried about the here and now, and Norman is hoping to do all he can for his longtime mentor’s squad.

Heading into his first week of action this season, the Panthers are easing Norman back into the game plan.

“I felt like he picked up the defense well — the things he was doing today — he had good movement, so I’m excited about him moving forward,” Wilks said.

Norman was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection when he last wore a Panthers jersey.

But Norman will now need to shake off some rust before gaining a bigger role in the defense.

“Well, he’s definitely not in game shape — I can promise you that,” Wilks said. “But he’s definitely in shape, the way he can move, plant and drive and change direction. When you start talking about game shape, you got to put a cap on the number of plays that he can possibly play. Along with that, I’ll communicate with the training staff as well as the wellness (staff), and we’ll see exactly where he is with his testing and the weight room.”

Timeline for Horn

Horn underwent successful wrist surgery on Tuesday, according to Wilks. The Panthers will wait 10 to 12 days before reassessing the injury to create a return timeline.

“Ten to 12 days when they evaluate, and then hopefully, it may be in play for the Saints game (in Week 18),” Wilks said. “I couldn’t really pinpoint and tell you exactly.”

Horn missed two games earlier this season with injured ribs. However, he has been the team’s top coverage player throughout the season when healthy.

With Horn out of the lineup, the Panthers will station a coverage group of Norman, C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr. and T.J. Carrie.

Henderson and Taylor are expected to start on the outside.

Safety Myles Hartsfield and special teams ace Sam Franklin could also be options in coverage as well, according to Wilks.

Injury updates: Foreman gets rest day

The Panthers also practiced without offensive tackle Taylor Moton (rest) and running back D’Onta Foreman (rest) on Wednesday. The pair were given routine days off.

Foreman’s day of rest came after he ran for 165 yards and a touchdown against the Lions on Sunday. Foreman was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance against Detroit.

Wideout Shi Smith (foot), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring) and tight end Tommy Tremble (hip) were limited on Wednesday. Tight end Stephen Sullivan (ankle) was a full participant, despite being seen wearing a walking boot on Monday.

