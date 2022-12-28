Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after fire on Canon Circle
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The latest on a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Canon Circle in Springfield early Friday morning. Western Mass News spoke with several neighbors who said they woke up Friday morning to a fleet of first responders putting out the blaze. “I was sleeping...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
100th annual Toy for Joy raises $143,671 for children in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties
The historic 100th year of Toy for Joy is now complete with thousands of children across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties benefiting thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses and organizations. With final donations received over the past week, the centennial campaign raised $143,671.06 to cover the costs of toys...
GoFundMe launched for family of Worcester girl who died of unexpected illness
A fundraiser has been set up to help a Worcester family pay for the funeral expenses of their six-year-old daughter who died last week. Melayah, a first-grade student at Woodland Academy elementary school in Worcester, died of an “unexpected illness” at Boston Children’s Hospital last week, according to the GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family.
Crash in Lincoln, RI kills 22-year-old Mass. man; Driver charged with DUI
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash in Rhode Island early Saturday that police say was caused by a person allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities. Christopher Vincent, a 25-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts man, was taken into custody following the single-car...
Everyone is okay after stove fire in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Norwood Drive for a fire Friday night.
Worcester's 'Princess Melayah' Loses 4-Month Battle With Rare Condition
A Massachusetts family is grieving after losing their "princess" to a rare condition ahead of the holidays. Melayah, age 6, was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital with an "unexpected illness" the week before Christmas, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The Worcester elementary school student was waiting for a new pair...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
'He Took Care Of Me': Raynham Police Honor K9 Who Died Unexpectedly
A recently retired, "lovable" police dog succumbed to a sudden illness this week, leaving behind a doting family, according to police.Raynham Police K-9 Kyro died at 10 years old on Monday, Dec. 26, announced the Raynham Police Department. He was honored by the Raynham Police Department at a s…
Man Killed In Destructive Brimfield Fire Leaves Behind Ailing Husband
An ailing husband is in desperate need of support after losing his partner and home in a three-alarm fire last week. Bobby Gentile, age 74, was inside his Brimfield home went up in flames on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Gentile's husband Alan Kastner was out picking up groceries and medication for Gentile when he came home and saw firefighters tackling the blaze.
Car fire on I-91N in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department put out a fire on I-91 Thursday afternoon.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Family Who Nearly Lost Wrentham Teenager In Car Crash Reunites For Christmas
A Wrentham teenager who was almost killed in a car crash earlier this month, got a special Christmas visit from his family while recuperating in the hospital. Landen Gibson, age 17, along with three other classmates, were hospitalized following a single-car crash on Cowell Stree…
Space heater cause of deadly Brimfield fire
The Brimfield Fire Chief, State Fire Marshall and District Attorney announced Thursday that the accidental cause of the last week's deadly fire was a space heater.
Holyoke celebrates First Night Junior for kids
New Year’s came a little early this year —12:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon to be exact. That’s when a big silver ball dropped from a metal structure at Holyoke Heritage State Park and hundreds of kids blew on noisemakers — hundreds and hundreds of noise makers. So, if you are preparing for a night out and looking for the right thing to wear, stop what you are doing and settle in with the Netflix menu. Sad to say, you missed it.
Zamboni catches fire in Springfield
A Zamboni outside of MGM casino was on fire Thursday, according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Man tried to hide in a tree after breaking into Worcester store, police say
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly broke into a Worcester store earlier in the morning, fled in a car and tried to hide from law enforcement by climbing up into a tree, officials said. State police responded to the Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester at 2:15...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
