Clemson, SC

NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Clemson at North Carolina

By USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) warms up with defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) before the ACC Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

PG Elliot Cadeau, top '24 recruit, commits to UNC

Elliot Cadeau, one of the highest-rated point guards in the Class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina on Wednesday. Cadeau is a junior from New Jersey who attends Link Academy in Branson, Mo. Before settling on the Tar Heels, the 6-footer considered offers from Louisville, Texas, Kansas, Texas Tech and Syracuse. His only official visits were to Louisville, Texas Tech and North Carolina. He told ESPN, "When...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Potential first-round DT Bryan Bresee holds draft decision

Potential first-round draft pick Bryan Bresee plans to celebrate with his Clemson teammates before making any decisions about his future. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, said Wednesday his focus is on the No. 7 Tigers beating No. 6 Tennessee on Friday in the Orange Bowl. He has eight sacks in 20 career starts, but is considering a potential return for 2023 along with defensive lineman K.J. Henry. Henry,...
CLEMSON, SC
Tellico Village, TN
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village.

