Golf Channel

Five LPGA players to watch in 2023

More than two dozen players will join the LPGA’s ranks in 2023, only adding to the depth of competition amongst the best female golfers in the world. In 2022, 26 different players, including 11 first timers, lifted a trophy on tour. While there will be several new faces to keep an eye on in the season ahead, there are some well-known players who could also enjoy a breakout season in the new year. Here are five players to watch on the LPGA Tour in 2023.
Golf.com

Why 2022 was the wildest year of golf … ever

This year was unquestionably, undeniably, irredeemably the craziest in golf history. Or was it?. Yes, we saw more in 2022 than we have seen in the sport in a very long while: a revolution, a once-in-a-generation player movement, an astonishingly wide-open war, an impossibly historic final walk … and a few billion dollars in petty cash. But before recency bias anoints 2022 golf’s craziest year on record, let us first consider the alternatives.
wtatennis.com

Andreescu battles to comeback win over Muguruza in Adelaide opener

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kicked off the 2023 Adelaide International 1 with a gripping comeback win, overcoming fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the tournament. 2019 US Open champion Andreescu fought back from a 6-0, 5-2 deficit to knock...
SB Nation

Forest win, vibes since the return, goal scoring, and more

Nathan and Pauly soldier on without Colin, recapping Manchester United’s vibey 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest and discussing all sorts of topics around the club’s return to play after the World Cup. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you...
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.

