Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Five LPGA players to watch in 2023
More than two dozen players will join the LPGA’s ranks in 2023, only adding to the depth of competition amongst the best female golfers in the world. In 2022, 26 different players, including 11 first timers, lifted a trophy on tour. While there will be several new faces to keep an eye on in the season ahead, there are some well-known players who could also enjoy a breakout season in the new year. Here are five players to watch on the LPGA Tour in 2023.
PGA Tour golfers can skip one 'elevated' event; Rory McIlroy to do so at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
It’s almost 2023, which means it’s almost time for tournament winners—plus non-winners who made the Tour Championship—to tee it up in Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. But as the 5 p.m. deadline for Tour members to enter came and went Friday, one name not...
Surprise? Here are some things Tiger Woods hasn't done in golf
Most wins in PGA Tour history? That’d be 82, and Tiger Woods is tied with Sam Snead atop that list. Most money? That’s also a mark held by Mr. Woods, as he has won nearly $121 million in on-course earnings since turning pro. Majors? Woods has 15, three...
With 2023 upon us, here's a few interesting golf-related things involving Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
The golf year of 2022 is soon to be behind us. Scottie Scheffler went from “the best golfer without a win” to four wins in six starts, including a major. There were some amazing stories on the LPGA, which included a dominant return to form by Lydia Ko.
Golf.com
Why 2022 was the wildest year of golf … ever
This year was unquestionably, undeniably, irredeemably the craziest in golf history. Or was it?. Yes, we saw more in 2022 than we have seen in the sport in a very long while: a revolution, a once-in-a-generation player movement, an astonishingly wide-open war, an impossibly historic final walk … and a few billion dollars in petty cash. But before recency bias anoints 2022 golf’s craziest year on record, let us first consider the alternatives.
wtatennis.com
Andreescu battles to comeback win over Muguruza in Adelaide opener
Bianca Andreescu of Canada kicked off the 2023 Adelaide International 1 with a gripping comeback win, overcoming fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain 0-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the opening match of the tournament. 2019 US Open champion Andreescu fought back from a 6-0, 5-2 deficit to knock...
SB Nation
Forest win, vibes since the return, goal scoring, and more
Nathan and Pauly soldier on without Colin, recapping Manchester United’s vibey 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest and discussing all sorts of topics around the club’s return to play after the World Cup. Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you...
Tony Finau enjoyed a career year in 2022 — can he ride that momentum into 2023?
Utah native is ranked first on the PGA Tour in scoring average in this 2022-23 season.
Sentry Tournament of Champions Full Field: 17 Players in World Top 20 Set to Compete at Kapalua
Recent major-championship winners Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas are set to play in the first "elevated event" of the new year.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
Comments / 0