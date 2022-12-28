ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official: Cody Gakpo's Liverpool Squad Number Announced

By Sam Jones
 3 days ago

Liverpool announced the signing of the Dutch international from PSV just days before the January transfer window officially opens.

With four days until the January transfer window opens, Liverpool have officially announced their first signing of the month in the form of PSV's Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands-based outfit confirmed that a deal had been agreed between the clubs yesterday, however, it was confirmed by Liverpool after the forward passed a medical this afternoon.

The deal was completed at £37 million, with a potential £13 million more in add-ons coming down the line depending on whether various clauses are met.

Up on the completion of the deal, the Mersey-side club have confirmed that Gakpo will wear the number 18 shirt when he makes his debut for the club.

With the window not opening for several days, the forward won't be available for the Reds until their clash with Brentford on Monday evening.

There were several sides interested in a deal for Gakpo, who was the subject of heavy interest from the likes of Manchester United, Leeds and Southampton over the last few months.

