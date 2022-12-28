NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Clemson at North Carolina

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition
MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.
Williams on what Clemson is getting in his high school teammate
Antonio Williams will be reunited next year at Clemson with his former high school teammate. Running back Jarvis Green – who played with Williams, as well as fellow Clemson receiver Will Taylor, at Dutch (...)
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dabo Swinney says Sheridan Jones could return to Clemson
FORT LAUDERDALE — Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Josh Heupel met the media on Thursday morning for a final time prior to Friday's Orange Bowl. Primary takeaways (from Swinney) are below. — On Sheridan Jones not practicing (in shorts) on Wednesday:. "He's been dealing with a hip flexor so...
Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl
Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
North Carolina college basketball player dead in wreck involving off-duty deputy
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
Clemson Beach Party Photo Gallery
Hollywood, Fla. -- Clemson hit the beach for the Orange Bowl beach party Wednesday afternoon. The Clemson Insider was on hand for part of the event. Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright of (...)
golaurens.com
Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday
After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
FOX Carolina
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
776
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0