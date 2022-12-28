ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

NCAA Football: ACC Football Championship-Clemson at North Carolina

By USA TODAY NETWORK
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNBZS_0jwwvNDK00

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) warms up with defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (19) before the ACC Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

History behind Clemson’s $2 bill tradition

MIAMI, FL. (FOX Carolina) - For Clemson fans, when you pack to go to an away game there are some essentials you probably bring such as your Clemson attire and $2 bills. The tradition of the $2 bill started in Sept. 1977 when then IPTAY Executive Secretary George Bennett came up with the idea encouraging fans to bring $2 bills to spend in Atlanta as a way of showing Georgia Tech how much of an impact Clemson fans have on the economy after the GT administration wanted to cancel the football series between the two schools.
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Dabo Swinney says Sheridan Jones could return to Clemson

FORT LAUDERDALE — Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Josh Heupel met the media on Thursday morning for a final time prior to Friday's Orange Bowl. Primary takeaways (from Swinney) are below. — On Sheridan Jones not practicing (in shorts) on Wednesday:. "He's been dealing with a hip flexor so...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl

Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022

The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday

After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
WATERLOO, SC
FOX Carolina

Chipotle in Greer opens Friday

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
776
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy