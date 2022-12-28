Quick Hits: Horn Update, Plan for Josh Norman, Keys vs Bucs + More

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks spoke with the media following Wednesday's practice.

Update on Jaycee Horn

"He had surgery yesterday. The surgery went well. Right now, we have a re-evaluation in 10-12 days and then at that point, we'll determine whether or not he will have a chance to even continue to play the rest of the year."

Keys for this week

"Our focus the last couple of weeks has just really been on ourselves. I always feel like teams that play great this time of the year are still emphasizing and working on the fundamentals and technique. It's not so much about scheme. So, that's been our focus."

Plan for Josh Norman

"Moved around well. Can't really tell you exactly off of one day what's going to happen at the end of the week. But I feel like he picked the defense up well. He had good movement. I'm excited about him moving forward. He's definitely not in game shape. I can promise you that. But he's definitely in shape the way he can move, plant, drive, change directions. So, when you start talking about game shape, you got to put a cap on the number of plays that he can possibly play."

Prepping for Tampa - a team they haven't seen in several weeks

"It's been a gap in between of course. So you really have to go back and look at a lot of the previous games they've played in regards to their personnel, their defensive scheme. Some things you take from that game, and some things you don't because teams are going to attack you based off your defensive front, particularly in the run game. I feel like we're coming up with a great gameplan on both sides of the ball as well as on special teams."

Not talking about playoffs

"It's the obvious. We know what it is, so there's no need to talk about it. It's important because it's the next one. We're going to continue to emphasize the things that we've been talking about all year, which is the fundamentals and technique. Great preparation and hopefully that's going to lead to outstanding execution. We know what this game entails. There's no need to talk about it."

When he saw the team buy into his vision

"I saw it quickly. Even though we didn't have the results that we wanted coming off the Rams game, the physicality and the effort up front, I saw us really establishing that mentality. Running the ball the way we did in the first half against those guys, who I still feel has a pretty good front even though [Aaron] Donald is not playing anymore, but when he was in there, that was a pretty good defensive line. I started sensing it then."

