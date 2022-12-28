Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationD.C. Hot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Museum of History & Culture announces January programming and events
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has announced its January programming and events. January 19, 6 p.m. – The Byrd Machine in Virginia: The Rise and Fall of a Conservative Political Organization. Join author and journalist Michael Lee Pope as he traces the history of Harry Byrd’s conservative...
NBC 29 News
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
Washington Examiner
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology. "This...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training
The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday. The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
Panel to announce sculptor for new Barbara Johns statue representing Virginia at US Capitol
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will soon reveal the chosen sculptor for a new statue in the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.
PHOTOS: Hundreds turn out for Richmond’s Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
Hundreds gathered for the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 30, which marked the fifth night of Kwanzaa.
Augusta Free Press
AFID grants benefit 10 agriculture projects throughout Virginia
A total of 10 projects will receive $368,885 in grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. The grants are from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure program supporting farms and food producers in Virginia. One project was selected in Albemarle and Nelson counties – and one project in the City of Charlottesville.
wsvaonline.com
Ed Clark with The Wildlife Center of Virginia
On WSVA Radio, Ed Clark, President of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, talks about the history of the center, how it has grown over the years, and the different programs offered at the center. The center, celebrating it’s 40th anniversary, has been educating the public, as well as students since it’s start up in 1982.
Is the 'tridemic' still happening in Virginia?
Health officials are encouraging Virginians to follow safety tips and get vaccinated in the midst of the holiday gathering season.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
Virginia among states with the least Christmas spirit
All states celebrate Christmas in their own way every year. However, some states fell short of having Christmas spirit in 2022. Christmas lights were hung. Christmas trees were decorated. Christmas cookies were baked. Christmas gifts were exchanged. However, Virginia was among those states with the least Christmas spirit.
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
WSET
What you should know if you're part of a group lottery pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot is $685 Million and there are some extra steps you should take if you're in an office or group pool. The Virginia lottery has some safeguards to help protect everyone in the pool:. You should have one person in charge of...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
Comments / 0