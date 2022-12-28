ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC 29 News

New study shows hunger rising in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
alxnow.com

Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training

The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday. The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
Augusta Free Press

AFID grants benefit 10 agriculture projects throughout Virginia

A total of 10 projects will receive $368,885 in grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture. The grants are from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure program supporting farms and food producers in Virginia. One project was selected in Albemarle and Nelson counties – and one project in the City of Charlottesville.
wsvaonline.com

Ed Clark with The Wildlife Center of Virginia

On WSVA Radio, Ed Clark, President of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, talks about the history of the center, how it has grown over the years, and the different programs offered at the center. The center, celebrating it’s 40th anniversary, has been educating the public, as well as students since it’s start up in 1982.
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia among states with the least Christmas spirit

All states celebrate Christmas in their own way every year. However, some states fell short of having Christmas spirit in 2022. Christmas lights were hung. Christmas trees were decorated. Christmas cookies were baked. Christmas gifts were exchanged. However, Virginia was among those states with the least Christmas spirit.
WSET

What you should know if you're part of a group lottery pool

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot is $685 Million and there are some extra steps you should take if you're in an office or group pool. The Virginia lottery has some safeguards to help protect everyone in the pool:. You should have one person in charge of...
