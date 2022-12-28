Iowa City — Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn No. 2 will not be permanently closing its doors on January 8. Attorney Kim Baer, who represents the owners of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 confirmed with Iowa's News Now that "It has been operating with reduced hours the last few weeks while updates are made to the restaurant" and that "The owner is expecting to be open full-time in the next few weeks"

