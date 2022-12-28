ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

Monticello, IA

Raffle Drawing raises funds for Camp Courageous' 50th Anniversary

Monticello — Saturday afternoon, Camp Courageous held a raffle drawing for the winner of a 1971 Volkswagen Bus at the camp's Durgin Pavilion. The raffle drawing was part of the camp's 50th Anniversary celebration. The raffle raised funds for Camp Courageous and public awareness of the camp's mission to...
MONTICELLO, IA
Hamburg Inn No. 2 will not be closing permanently in January

Iowa City — Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn No. 2 will not be permanently closing its doors on January 8. Attorney Kim Baer, who represents the owners of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 confirmed with Iowa's News Now that "It has been operating with reduced hours the last few weeks while updates are made to the restaurant" and that "The owner is expecting to be open full-time in the next few weeks"
IOWA CITY, IA
City of Dubuque collecting natural Christmas trees

DUBUQUE, Iowa — The city of Dubuque is offering to collect natural Christmas trees through its “Merry Mulch” program from Jan. 2 through Jan. 13. Residents can set out natural Christmas trees on their normal collection day to be collected and composted. The city asks trees be...
DUBUQUE, IA
Jack Campbell's grandfather dies in pedestrian accident night before bowl game

NASHVILLE, Iowa — Star Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell's grandfather died Friday night in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Nashville, according to UI Athletics. William Smith, Jr., 76 of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the Vanderbilt Medical Center. Smith was the father of Jen Campbell, Jack's stepmother. Campbell's parents...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mild temperatures and rain chances ahead in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Temperatures have cooled significantly on Friday compared to just 24 hours ago when we saw temperatures in the upper 50s and even 60s. Cedar Rapids hit 60 degrees yesterday, tying the record set back in 1984. Dubuque hit 57 degrees and broke its daytime high...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UPDATE: No reportable contaminants found in Iowa River after Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City conducted a water sample test of the Iowa River following the C6-Zero plant explosion in Marengo that happened on Dec. 8. The Water Division of Iowa City took water samples to the State Hygienic Laboratory (SHL), which found no reportable detection of contamination, according to a press release sent out by the City of Iowa City on Thursday.
IOWA CITY, IA
Linn County Board of Supervisors award Witwer Grant to local organizations

Linn County — Thursday evening, the Linn County Board of Supervisors announced they've awarded a total of $80,000 in grants from the Witwer Trust Fund to 24 non-profit organizations whose work benefits county residents. The Witwer Trust Fund was established by Weaver Witwer, a prominent Cedar Rapids grocer and...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Hawkeye fans loving the Music City ahead of Iowa's bowl game

NASHVILLE, Tennesee — Hawkeyes fans are swarming Nashville ahead of the Hawkeyes' date with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, fans came came out to the Hawkeye Huddle hosted by the National I-Club on the famous Broadway strip in Nashville. Herky, the Iowa Spirit...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River

Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn to close its doors

Iowa's News Now has confirmed the historic Hamburg Inn in Iowa City will be closing its doors on January 8, 2023. Assistant Manager Katy Wells says the restaurant plans to close indefinitely. At this time, Wells did not give a reason for the closure. The Hamburg Inn is a regular...
IOWA CITY, IA
Hawkeyes get 'Music City welcome' ahead of bowl game

While the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to prepare for the Music City Bowl Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats, it wouldn't be trip to the Music City without getting down. Some members of the Hawkeye football team sang karaoke on stage Wednesday night in Nashville. Other members of the team competed in...
IOWA CITY, IA

