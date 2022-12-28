ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Shooting Victim In Rockford

As numerous gunshots ring out across Winnebago County. Sources are reporting a shooting scene. It happened just before 1 am at an address on Jaqueline...
ROCKFORD, IL
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
MENDOTA, IL
MENDOTA, IL
Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Another Police Standoff in Rockford

Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
Two cats die in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
FREEPORT, IL
Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire

MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived. 
MENDOTA, IL
MENDOTA, IL
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
ROCKFORD, IL

