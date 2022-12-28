Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com: Shooting Victim In Rockford
As numerous gunshots ring out across Winnebago County. Sources are reporting a shooting scene. It happened just before 1 am at an address on Jaqueline...
RockfordScanner.com: Stabbing Victim in Rockford, Possible Multiple Victims
Details are still dynamic. Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened around 11:40 pm near the 1300 block of 5th ave. Initial reports are saying...
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
Major fire devastates buildings in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief was dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire in downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
Suspects Attempt To Steal A Dog Out of A Winnebago County Animal Control Van. Then Shoot At The Animal Control Officer
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. Initial reports are saying a Winnebago County Animal...
Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford
Sources are reporting a major accident in Rockford. On Auburn, in front of On The Way. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has landed near...
Officials say suspect in Walworth Co. chase reached speeds over 100 mph
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday after they said he reached speeds over 100 mph during a chase. Officials said the 55-year-old Illinois man was driving well below the speed limit on I-43 near Bowers Road around 11:10 a.m. The vehicle was swerving in its lane and blocking traffic. Deputies tried to stop the...
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
Walworth Co. deputies arrest man after police chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A man was arrested after a police chase for recklessly driving and not maintaining the lane of travel according to Walworth County Sheriff’s office. On Saturday at approximately 11:10 a.m., Walworth County Deputies were on patrol I-43 southbound near Bowers Rd. in the Town of LaFayette, Walworth County. They noticed a silver vehicle traveling considerably slower than the posted 70 mph speed limit.
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene.
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
Two cats die in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
Pet shop, other businesses, destroyed in Mendota fire
MENDOTA, Ill. (CBS) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a devastating fire in the LaSalle County community of Mendota.It broke out overnight, destroying multiple businesses, including a pet store. Around 50 mice, frogs, fish and snakes died in the fire, but at least two animals survived.
Dozens of animals killed, buildings destroyed in massive Mendota fire
MENDOTA, Ill. — A fire ripped through downtown Mendota, Illinois Thursday destroying several buildings. No injuries were reported but several animals from a pet store were killed. Jennifer Sibley and Tandra Cearns were in the process of combining their pet shops into a new storefront along Illinois Avenue. They were preparing for a grand […]
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford
Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
