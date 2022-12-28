ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles don't open 21-day practice window for C.J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of Week 17

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Eagles have been without C.J. Gardner-Johnson since a Week 12 win over the Packers and that absence is likely to move into its sixth week.

Philadelphia returned to practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, and as Zach Berman of The Athletic noted, the talented safety did not have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

Gardner-Johnson is eligible to come off injured reserve, but head coach Nick Sirianni says the team will be cautious with their approach.

“We have to see how everything is healing in there,” Sirianni said. “That’s a little bit harder to track because you have to get the CAT scans and see how everything is healing. As it is with all the guys, as much as we want them to play, it’s always about their health first and the player’s long-term health. It’s the same thing with something like what Chauncey is going through. That’s something you don’t mess around with. When he’s healthy, he’ll go. We’ll find out more as he gets some of these tests done.”

Gardner-Johnson has 54 tackles, a sack, and eight passes defended while being called for only two penalties, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s still tied with Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen (6) for the NFL’s interception lead.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

