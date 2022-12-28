Read full article on original website
Related
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
Growth of Business and Consumer Lending Slows in Eurozone
The growth of business and consumer lending in the eurozone slowed in November. According to the latest figures from the European Central Bank (ECB) published on Thursday (Dec. 29), the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to nonfinancial corporations decreased to 8.4% in November from 8.9% in October. The equivalent...
Italy Imposes 26% Crypto Tax
Italy’s new crypto tax is set to impose a 26% capital gains levy on traders. The tax on crypto traders is set to go into effect next year, Coindesk reported Friday (Dec. 30). The report noted that the tax is part of Italy’s new budget, which defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value or rights, which can be transferred and stored electronically, using the technology of distributed ledger or similar technology.”
CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online
Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022
For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Subscription and Digital Commerce DTCs Seen Facing Continued Headwinds
Direct-to-consumer subscription providers and digital commerce brands aren’t out of the woods yet. After a year of hardships and headwinds, those merchants betting on long-term profitability could be in for a surprise, market watchers say, while projecting further challenges in 2023. As worsening economic conditions are drying up the...
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Crypto’s Pain Is CBDC and Digital Dollar's 2022 Gain
One surprising digital dollar asset had a great 2022, and it wasn’t cryptocurrency. While the past year saw the value of the crypto market shrink to $1.4 trillion from its 2021 high of $3 trillion, governments around the world increasingly experimented with a different form of digital money — a national legal tender.
How US Consumers Lived Their Best Digital Lives in 2022
2022 marked many consumers’ triumphant return to the physical world after two years of pandemic-related restrictions — but even after options have opened up, their appetite for digital commerce experiences has not gone away. PYMNTS’ research finds that consumers used digital in their everyday lives 10 percent more in November 2022 than in November 2021, and this upward trend shows no sign of stopping.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Automation Does the Work Accountants No Longer Want To
CFOs looking for talented accountants and audit lieutenants aren’t having much luck finding them. Just ask crypto executives how their search is going. As OpenEnvoy CEO Matt Tillman told PYMNTS in an interview earlier this year, “There’s not a lot of people moving into the profession, and there are many people who are retiring from that profession.”
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
EU Digital Wallets Want to Be More Than a Way to Pay
EU digital wallets are looking to be more than just payment apps. According to Markus Kilb, CEO at Swiss mobile wallet provider TWINT, the next frontier in digital wallet use needs to move beyond payments to enhancing the value proposition with a range of features aimed at making consumers’ everyday lives easier.
Class-Action Lawsuit Aims to Represent 1M FTX Customers
A class-action lawsuit aiming to represent 1 million FTX customers has been filed. The suit has been filed against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange and former executives, including founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). It aims to get a declaration that FTX customers in the United...
Fed Study Shows Healthy Small Businesses Benefited Most From PPP Loans
Policymakers are tapping PPP loan lessons for future-fit insights into keeping Main Street businesses healthy. Researchers say that analyzing the legacy and impact of the U.S. government’s extraordinary $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan initiative, an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, can help inform future efforts to assist otherwise healthy small and vulnerable businesses during times of dramatic and damaging economic upheaval.
CFOs See Data-Driven Decision Making at Center of 2023 Action
CFOs who spent 2022 modernizing their businesses expect to reap further data-driven benefits in 2023. Across numerous and far-ranging discussions, PYMNTS found that providing value through cutting-edge analytics is a key priority for finance leaders in the coming new year — regardless of industry or geography. The economic uncertainty...
Will Consumer Confidence Drive Higher Spending at Main Street SMBs?
Consumer confidence is improving, but how quickly that translates into stronger spending remains unclear. As far as Main Street businesses are concerned, a bump in sales can’t happen soon enough in the wake of the third year of macro challenges. This, as a spate of economic reports and PYMNTS’...
The Netherlands Overtakes Spain In Mobile Wallet Usage
New PYMNTS data shows that mobile wallet usage in the Netherlands has pulled ahead of Spain. According to the latest Connected Economy report, “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation,” a PYMNTS and Stripe collaboration, 13.6% of Dutch consumers paid for their most recent in-store purchase with a mobile payment in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0