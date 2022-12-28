ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Look: Bronny James hits six 3-pointers, dazzles Portland crowd in Les Schwab Invitational opener

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 3 days ago

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Fans lining up hours before the gym doors opened at the Les Schwab Invitational anticipating a spectacle got one.

"I just want to see Bronny," a fan named Elijah near the front of the line to get in early Tuesday afternoon said.

Official attendance for the first-round game was 3,250 as Bronny James , the son of LeBron James, shined and Sierra Canyon rolled to a first-round win, beating hometown Jesuit 87-61.

James, a four-star point guard and the most famous high school athlete in the world, went for 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the late Tuesday evening win.

LeBron James jerseys from his current Los Angeles Lakers going back to his high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary, peppered the overflow crowd — many watching over upper-deck balconies and walkways at Liberty High School in the Portland suburbs.

Among the game's loudest crowd moments were Sierra Canyon's entrance, Bronny James' announcement in the starting lineup and the late-game entrance and first bucket of Bryce James , LeBron James' freshman son.

Ashton Hardaway chipped in 12 points and Isaiah Elohim added 10 for the No. 16 nationally-ranked Trailblazers. Jesuit was led by Dashawn Gatson (13 points), Nico Rafalovich (12) and Isaiah Crane (11).

Scroll to the top of the post to watch full highlights from the game.

More LSI 2022 coverage

Lead photo by Naji Saker

