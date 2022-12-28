Read full article on original website
Growth of Business and Consumer Lending Slows in Eurozone
The growth of business and consumer lending in the eurozone slowed in November. According to the latest figures from the European Central Bank (ECB) published on Thursday (Dec. 29), the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to nonfinancial corporations decreased to 8.4% in November from 8.9% in October. The equivalent...
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Subscription and Digital Commerce DTCs Seen Facing Continued Headwinds
Direct-to-consumer subscription providers and digital commerce brands aren’t out of the woods yet. After a year of hardships and headwinds, those merchants betting on long-term profitability could be in for a surprise, market watchers say, while projecting further challenges in 2023. As worsening economic conditions are drying up the...
Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022
For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
Finclusion Group Rebrands as Fin, Nets $2M Startup Funding
The African FinTech group Finclusion Group has received $2 million in startup funding. The latest investment coincides with a company-wide rebranding with the group now going by the name Fin. Since it was founded in 2018, Fin has developed a range of FinTech products with the aim of closing Africa’s...
61% of Main Street Businesses Raised Prices to Offset Inflation
As inflation drove costs up, most Main Street businesses got busy hiking their own prices too. While small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are typically reluctant to take this route, new PYMNTS research revealed that the majority of SMBs have reacted to rising supplier costs, energy, rent, labor and other higher expenses by increasing their prices.
Global Merger-and-Acquisition Activity Drops 36% in Second Half of 2022
There was a record drop in global merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity over the last six months. The value of global M&A deal-making fell from $2.2 trillion in the first half of 2022 to $1.4 trillion in the second half, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 29), citing figures from data provider Refinitiv.
Twelve Stories That Shaped Real-Time Payments in 2022
Real-time payments provide value because knowing exactly when a payment will be received cannot be overstated. This is especially true for those with tight cash flow when paying rent or bills. Minimizing financial anxiety is important for consumers and businesses, and real-time payments can provide the speed, ease and security that can supercharge budgets, productivity and confidence.
Will Consumer Confidence Drive Higher Spending at Main Street SMBs?
Consumer confidence is improving, but how quickly that translates into stronger spending remains unclear. As far as Main Street businesses are concerned, a bump in sales can’t happen soon enough in the wake of the third year of macro challenges. This, as a spate of economic reports and PYMNTS’...
Customers Accuse Sage of Forcing Them Into Expensive Subscriptions
Customers say accounting and payroll company Sage has pushed them to accept costly subscription packages. That’s according to a report Friday (Dec. 30) by the Financial Times (FT), in which a number of U.K. businesses say Sage has pushed them to sign up for more expensive subscriptions or risk losing access to their accounting software packages.
How Interoperability Is Fueling Blockchain Adoption
--- Innovation is best supported by a firm foundation in the traditional, according to Anish Jain, CEO of WadzPay. With more than 15 years’ experience at Mastercard and American Express, Jain recognized early on the potential for blockchain to revolutionize the payments industry by enabling faster payments, better security and a lower-cost alternative that reduces barriers to financial inclusion. Rome was not built in a day, however, so any revolutionary payments system must be interoperable with the current one.
EU Digital Wallets Want to Be More Than a Way to Pay
EU digital wallets are looking to be more than just payment apps. According to Markus Kilb, CEO at Swiss mobile wallet provider TWINT, the next frontier in digital wallet use needs to move beyond payments to enhancing the value proposition with a range of features aimed at making consumers’ everyday lives easier.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Customer Loyalty Lessons Traditional Banks Can Learn From FinTechs
To capture consumers who are hesitant about digital banking, FinTechs focus on customer satisfaction. The study “Digital-First Bankingn: Experience-Oriented Digital-First Banking,” a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, found that all age groups, led by younger generations, are moving toward making digital-only banks their primary providers. However, total consumer adoption of these neobanks is a long way off, with just one in 10 primarily using them. Digital-only banks, therefore, have been looking to gain consumer trust (and thereby market share) through enhanced customer service.
Open Banking Reform Drives Competition in Israeli Financial Services Sector
Six months after Israel’s open banking legislation came into effect, the field is taking shape. Like similar laws elsewhere, such as the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2), Israel’s Financial Information Services Law (FISL) gives big banks a mandate to share consumer data with third parties. Following...
90% of US Consumers Want One App to Manage Healthcare Needs
Unified digital healthcare platforms cure pains for consumers seeking better experiences in treatment and payment. And it turns out that patients who have been jilted by tech or other bottlenecks along their medical journey are wide open to trying something new. This, according to “Healthcare In The Digital Age: Consumers...
Small Businesses Cite Cross-Border Payment Frictions as Barrier to Growth
Small businesses aiming to expand their eCommerce presence across borders in 2023 may want to keep cross-border frictions top of mind. Whether domestic or international, payments management is resource-intensive but essential to a business’s stability. Small businesses, startups and leaner organizations seeking to expand their reach beyond domestic confines can thus face difficulties navigating this space. Challenges include ensuring payments are compliant with global regulations and customs, managing multiple currencies and managing accounts payable and receivable. Research has found that navigating cross-border payment complexity is a leading limitation to growth for 27% of small and midsized businesses (SMBs).
