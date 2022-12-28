Read full article on original website
How Interoperability Is Fueling Blockchain Adoption
--- Innovation is best supported by a firm foundation in the traditional, according to Anish Jain, CEO of WadzPay. With more than 15 years’ experience at Mastercard and American Express, Jain recognized early on the potential for blockchain to revolutionize the payments industry by enabling faster payments, better security and a lower-cost alternative that reduces barriers to financial inclusion. Rome was not built in a day, however, so any revolutionary payments system must be interoperable with the current one.
Digital Bank Gomoney Launches ‘Split Bill Feature’ in Nigeria
Digital bank Gomoney now offers a “split bill feature” for its customers in Nigeria. The firm said this feature makes it easier for multiple users to split payments amongst themselves, The Guardian reported Wednesday (Dec. 28). “One thing we aim at achieving is ensuring that Nigerians continue to...
Smartpay Uses Open Banking to Streamline BNPL in Japan
Smartpay is using open banking to streamline online installment purchases for customers in Japan. The new Smartpay Bank Direct enables customers to pay for online installment purchases from their bank accounts. It is offered through the company’s network of 67 partner banks in Japan, Smartpay said in a Monday (Dec. 26) press release.
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
Small Businesses Cite Cross-Border Payment Frictions as Barrier to Growth
Small businesses aiming to expand their eCommerce presence across borders in 2023 may want to keep cross-border frictions top of mind. Whether domestic or international, payments management is resource-intensive but essential to a business’s stability. Small businesses, startups and leaner organizations seeking to expand their reach beyond domestic confines can thus face difficulties navigating this space. Challenges include ensuring payments are compliant with global regulations and customs, managing multiple currencies and managing accounts payable and receivable. Research has found that navigating cross-border payment complexity is a leading limitation to growth for 27% of small and midsized businesses (SMBs).
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea
XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
Credit Unions Set Sights on Financial Wellness for 2022
For credit unions, helping consumers achieve financial wellness will be top-of-mind in 2023. But as Yvonne Stelpflug, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, told PYMNTS, CUs will need to grapple with any number of challenges of their own as they seek to help end users navigate macro-economic pressures.
Twelve Stories That Shaped Real-Time Payments in 2022
Real-time payments provide value because knowing exactly when a payment will be received cannot be overstated. This is especially true for those with tight cash flow when paying rent or bills. Minimizing financial anxiety is important for consumers and businesses, and real-time payments can provide the speed, ease and security that can supercharge budgets, productivity and confidence.
Customer Loyalty Lessons Traditional Banks Can Learn From FinTechs
To capture consumers who are hesitant about digital banking, FinTechs focus on customer satisfaction. The study “Digital-First Bankingn: Experience-Oriented Digital-First Banking,” a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, found that all age groups, led by younger generations, are moving toward making digital-only banks their primary providers. However, total consumer adoption of these neobanks is a long way off, with just one in 10 primarily using them. Digital-only banks, therefore, have been looking to gain consumer trust (and thereby market share) through enhanced customer service.
Turkish Central Bank Tests Digital Lira
The Central Bank of Turkey has tested a digital lira. Like many central banks around the world, the central bank of Turkey (CBT) is exploring if and how it could issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as part of the digital lira project. In the project’s latest development, on...
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
Crypto’s Pain Is CBDC and Digital Dollar's 2022 Gain
One surprising digital dollar asset had a great 2022, and it wasn’t cryptocurrency. While the past year saw the value of the crypto market shrink to $1.4 trillion from its 2021 high of $3 trillion, governments around the world increasingly experimented with a different form of digital money — a national legal tender.
EU Governments’ Pro-Cash Agenda Increases Money Laundering Risks
People who still prefer to pay in cash are often overlooked in today’s digital world. But Europe seems to be bucking that trend and in 2022, several governments have moved to legally protect the rights of businesses and consumers to transact in physical currency. Perhaps unsurprisingly, those countries furthest...
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Will Consumer Confidence Drive Higher Spending at Main Street SMBs?
Consumer confidence is improving, but how quickly that translates into stronger spending remains unclear. As far as Main Street businesses are concerned, a bump in sales can’t happen soon enough in the wake of the third year of macro challenges. This, as a spate of economic reports and PYMNTS’...
