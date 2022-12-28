Read full article on original website
UnohooClan UnohooClan
3d ago
spotting out somebody to rob. why? bc he's too lazy to go get a real job and rather steal from people who work for a living to get the things that they can get
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Police warn residents of Hamilton phone scam
A warning from Hamilton police. Scammers are calling you and pretending to be police officers. A reminder, police would never call and demand money from you to take care of a warrant.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dimmick and Cincinnati-Columbus, blocking intersection
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dimmick and Cincinnati-Columbus, in West Chester Township, blocking the intersection. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an aggravated robbery on Tuxworth Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Search for missing man with autism shifts to recovery in Clermont County
As a soaking rain fell on the final day of the year, searchers fanned out through Pierce Township as they have for the four weeks since 72-year-old Tommy Mills went missing. Jeff Shari, Chief of Cincinnati Search and Recovery, said the mission is ongoing but is shifting in scope. “Our...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Dog attacks officers on Clough Pike in Union Township, fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Police were forced to shoot and kill a dog in Union Township after it attacked them, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Union Township police responded to the 500 block of Clough Pike for a neighbor dispute...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture
During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
linknky.com
Kenton County Police looking for Independence man
The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
WKRC
Police officers taken to hospital after dispute on Clough Pike
MT. CARMEL, Ohio (WKRC) - Union Township Police Officers were sent to Clough Pike on Saturday for a neighbor dispute. The officers were reportedly attacked by a dog, which resulted in the officers using their firearms. The canine was fatally wounded. One officer was taken to the hospital, where injuries...
Fox 19
Teams now search for body of missing 72-year-old autistic man in Pierce Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Recovery efforts are underway as search crews, police, and volunteers search for the body of a missing 72-year-old autistic man from Pierce Township Saturday, according to Cincinnati Search and Recovery Chief Jeff Shari. Thomas Mills has been missing since the evening of Dec. 6 from the Amelia Court...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
Armed robbery reported on Alameda Place in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Armed robbery reported on Alameda Place in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Western Row Road and Kings Island Drive in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, with possible injuries, on Western Row Road and Kings Island Drive in Deerfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
WLWT 5
Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews on scene of a reported pedestrian struck by vehicle on OH-28 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 12