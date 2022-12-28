ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UnohooClan UnohooClan
3d ago

spotting out somebody to rob. why? bc he's too lazy to go get a real job and rather steal from people who work for a living to get the things that they can get

WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture

During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Kenton County Police looking for Independence man

The Kenton County Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 27-year-old Barry Dishon of Independence. Dishon is considered a missing/endangered person and has not been heard from since Dec. 24. Police described Dishon as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Police officers taken to hospital after dispute on Clough Pike

MT. CARMEL, Ohio (WKRC) - Union Township Police Officers were sent to Clough Pike on Saturday for a neighbor dispute. The officers were reportedly attacked by a dog, which resulted in the officers using their firearms. The canine was fatally wounded. One officer was taken to the hospital, where injuries...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Armed robbery reported on Alameda Place in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Armed robbery reported on Alameda Place in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio State Police search for dangerous escaped inmate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate. Police said Jacob Davidson, 38, escaped Thursday around 8:20 p.m. from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on West Broad Street. He was being held on numerous felony charges in connection with a Nov. 10 shooting...
MORROW COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

