Cass County, IA

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half.

32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense.

29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense.

Other arrests include:

25-year-old Andrew Malloy, of Audubon, on active arrest warrants, 43-year-old Nicholas Paulsen, of Atlantic, on several narcotics related warrants, 44-year-old Justin Eblen, of Cumberland, for Violation of a No Contact Order, 37-year-old Daniel Jensen, of Atlantic, on a warrant for Simple Assault, 40-year-old Sam Farley, of Des Moines, on a warrant for Failure to Appear, and 22-year-old Skyanne Christensen, of Atlantic, on narcotics related warrants.

