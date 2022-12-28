ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason?

Russell Wilson has had a disastrous first season with the Denver Broncos, and the star quarterback is reportedly determined to do everything in his power to prevent a repeat in 2023. Wilson plans to re-examine every part of his routine during the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 34-year-old will consider making... The post Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Broncos to be 'ultra aggressive' in coaching search

The Denver Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week after a 4-11 start. Denver has not been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. The Walton-Penner group paid a record $4.65 billion for the franchise last summer and will...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons' Cowboys' Goodbye to 'Simba'

FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving as a result of having to say ...

