Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason?
Russell Wilson has had a disastrous first season with the Denver Broncos, and the star quarterback is reportedly determined to do everything in his power to prevent a repeat in 2023. Wilson plans to re-examine every part of his routine during the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 34-year-old will consider making... The post Russell Wilson to make major changes during offseason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Broncos to be 'ultra aggressive' in coaching search
The Denver Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week after a 4-11 start. Denver has not been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. The Walton-Penner group paid a record $4.65 billion for the franchise last summer and will...
Dolphins without multiple key players for high-stakes game vs. Patriots
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Ravens Looking for First Season Sweep of Steelers Since 2019
Baltimore has not swept the season series since 2019 when the Ravens beat Pittsburgh 26-23 in overtime and 28-10.
Jalen Mills, Marcus Jones among those inactive for Patriots vs. Dolphins
The New England Patriots are heading into their tilt with the Miami Dolphins without such key players as Jalen Mills, Marcus Jones, and DeVante Parker.
Micah Parsons' Cowboys' Goodbye to 'Simba'
FRISCO - Micah Parsons is one of the best players on a playoff-bound team, has been voted into the Pro Bowl, will get attention for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and all in all, is living the good life. But on this holiday weekend, the "Lion-backer'' is also grieving as a result of having to say ...
NFL Draft Profile: Noah Ruggles, Kicker, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State K Noah Ruggles
Chiefs vs. Broncos Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?
Kansas City and Denver have announced their lists of inactive players for Week 17.
WATCH: Texas A&M’s Five-Star Plus+ DL David Hicks dominating UA All-American practices
As Under Armour All-America Game practices continued this weekend in Orlando, Florida, around 100 of the nation’s top football prospects from the 2023 recruiting cycle were at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Texas A&M has two signees participating in the event, and one in particular, David Hicks, is drawing “oohs” and “ahhs”.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson, Hunter Henry IN, Who’s OUT?
The New England Patriots list seven inactives, as do the Miami Dolphins list for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Comments / 0