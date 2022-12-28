Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair
Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Charles Barkley Admitted He Made A Mistake By Criticizing Michael Jordan Which Destroyed Their Friendship, Says Former Bad Boy Piston
John Salley revealed that Charles Barkley told him that it was a mistake to call out Michael Jordan which cost him his friendship.
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
Phil Jackson Shut Down Bus Driver Who Didn't Allow 1996 Chicago Bulls To Smoke On The Bus
"When we're on the bus, there's smoking on the bus."
Lakers: Teams Inquiring About This Celtics Role Player -- Could He Help Lakers?
The trade market is heating up.
John Salley Says He Is Not Friends With Scottie Pippen Anymore
John Salley explains how his friendship with Scottie Pippen ended.
Shaquille O'Neal Surprisingly Says He Doesn't Support Any NBA Team
Shaquille O'Neal doesn't cheer for any NBA franchise.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
Reliving Bruins’ Three Winter Classic Games Ahead Of Penguins Matchup
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching as the Bruins are preparing to play in the annual event for the fourth time. Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at Fenway Park. It will be the second time the Winter Classic will be played at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.
49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr’s Raiders Benching
The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.
NBA Draft: Saturday’s College Roundup
Saturday featured a loaded slate of college basketball games, many of which included 2023 Draft hopefuls.
