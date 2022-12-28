ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle's Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
NESN

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire's Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
FanSided

MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer

As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
NESN

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury

Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
NESN

49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr's Raiders Benching

The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.
NESN

NESN

