JSO: Man in critical condition after possible drive-by shooting in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a possible drive-by shooting in the area of North Main St. and 10th St. JSO reports that at around 1:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving,...
JSO: Early morning shooting leads to one dead in homicide investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man dead in a shooting at 2300 Philips Highway. Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, JSO received a 911 call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Philips Highway.
JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
First Coast News
Father, daughter dead after suspected murder-suicide in Nocatee area
NOCATEE, Fla. — A father and his daughter are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Nocatee area Friday, according to sources familiar with the incident. A source with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed the father shot the girl and himself. The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says...
18-year-old killed in Orange Park basketball court shooting, deputies still looking for suspect
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in Orange Park Wednesday afternoon. The Orange Park Police Department is searching for the person who pulled the trigger and took the life of the victim, Drew Allan Wright III. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Suspect still at large after fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Association, police say
The Orange Park Police Department is still searching for the suspect involved in Wednesday's fatal shooting at Orange Park Athletic Assoc.Photo byDavid von DiemaronUnsplash.
Man, 18, shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after basketball game fight has died, police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The 18-year-old man shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight during a basketball game at the Orange Park Athletic Association has died, police say. The Orange Park Police Department identified the man who died as Drew Allan Wright III. OPPD said Wright died early Thursday morning.
Nassau deputies release hospital bed photo of father, 81, accused of shooting daughter
CALLAHAN, Fla. — A father was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he shot his daughter in Callahan. Robert Hall, 81, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As of Friday, he had not yet been booked into the Nassau...
FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road. FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
Police: Jacksonville man wanted in connection to several cases of organized fraud, identity theft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe is connected to several cases of organized fraud and identity theft. Police are looking for Jared Tyson, 28. JSO says attempts have been made by detectives to locate Tyson, but they have been unsuccessful.
JFRD: One dead after second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year's Day, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Crews say they were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street N. in reference to...
Pedestrian involved in fatal crash on 103rd Street.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that Saturday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the path of an oncoming Scion. A Scion was traveling westbound on 103rd Street as the pedestrian stepped onto the roadway, causing the front of the Scion to collide with the pedestrian.
Gunman tries robbing business on Christmas, ends up slipping on ice: police
A would-be robber got put on ice, literally, in a botched attempt to rob a business on Christmas Day, according to police.
WCJB
Family members speak out for man arrested in a deadly shooting in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The shooting happened at a home on NE 163rd Ln in Citra. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said it started with an argument that led to 56-year-old William Pray being shot and killed. David Whetstone a neighbor said he heard the shooting. “I don’t know what...
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies say
A Middleburg man was arrested Thursday and faces one charge of domestic battery by strangulation after a verbal argument over ordering food escalated and became physical, deputies say.
Palm Coast bartender who jumped over bar, rescued woman being held at gunpoint gets Lifesaving Award
PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Coast bartender is being hailed as a lifesaver for what he did while working Nov. 20. While tending bar that night, David Ghiloni and other patrons in the bar sprung to action when they saw a man holding a gun to a woman's head.
News4Jax.com
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for inappropriate touching of 15-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gabriel Richard Munoz, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under 16 years old after allegedly inappropriately touching the sister of a friend. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a report that Munoz had molested a 15-year-old girl....
Multiple vehicles, injuries reported in crash on Dames Point Bridge, Jacksonville firefighters say
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Dames Point Bridge on Interstate 295 southbound. JFRD said multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and multiple people are injured. A vehicle can be seen flipped along the left lanes with multiple ambulances and Patrol cars...
