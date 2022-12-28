ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As the year ends… – Manfredi

By InMaricopa
 3 days ago
As the year ends, it’s a time to reflect on all that has happened and to look forward to the new year with hope and excitement. With the start of a new year comes the opportunity to set new goals, create new memories and make positive changes in our lives.

As we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023, it’s important to remember to reach out to our loved ones and wish them a happy new year. Whether it’s through a phone call, text message or social media, take a moment to let those closest to you know that you are thinking of them and wishing them all the best for the coming year.

It’s also important to extend this greeting to our colleagues, neighbors and even acquaintances. A simple message of “Happy New Year!” can go a long way in spreading positivity and goodwill and can help to build stronger connections and relationships.

As we enter 2023, it’s natural to have hopes and aspirations for the coming year. Whether it’s personal goals, career aspirations or simply a desire for more happiness and fulfillment, the start of a new year is the perfect time to set our sights on what we want to achieve.

So, as the countdown to the new year begins, let’s take a moment to pause and reflect on all that we have accomplished in the past year. And as we look ahead to 2023, let’s embrace the possibilities and opportunities that the new year brings, and let’s work together to create a brighter, happier and more prosperous future for all.

Here’s to a Happy New Year, and a prosperous 2023!

Councilmember Vincent Manfredi

Vincent Manfredi is an owner of InMaricopa

