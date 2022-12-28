‘I Just Killed My Daughter': Chilling 911 Call Released After Mother Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old in North Miami Beach

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Related
NBC Miami
Man Charged in Connection to Road Rage Shooting on I-95 That Killed Teacher in Fort Lauderdale
The Broward Sheriff's Office charged a man in connection to the road rage incident on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale that killed a preschool teacher in November. According to officials, deputies charged 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams of Pembroke Pines. The victim, Ana "Ani" Estevez, worked at a preschool in Broward while attending...
NBC Miami
Friends, Family Search for Answers After Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach
Matthew Joseph has taught many students through the years, but Rickey Ferguson, the teen who was shot in the head at a park in Deerfield Beach Wednesday, is one student he said he will never forget. Joseph taught at Deerfield Beach Middle School before he moved out the area and...
NBC Miami
‘It All Happened So Fast': Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston
Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week. According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building. Deputies spoke with the club's...
NBC Miami
Child Caught on Camera Wrecking Christmas Decorations Outside Hialeah Business
Surveillance video caught on camera captured someone destroying Christmas decorations outside a Hialeah business, but it is the vandal's age that is raising questions. “I never imagined that a child would go off like that“ said Irma Arteaga, Director of Rossie Nail Tech School in Hialeah. Arteaga told NBC...
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, according to officials. Miami police say several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time. Check...
NBC Miami
Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve With Events Taking Place Across South Florida
As you get ready to countdown to 2023, you may still be looking for something to do Saturday to ring in the new year. From fireworks to dance parties, NBC 6 has compiled some of the best events happening in South Florida that you can attend Saturday night. Miami-Dade. Bayfront...
NBC Miami
Delays Continue at South Florida Airports as Southwest Says It Will Return to Normal Operations
Travelers trying to get home from South Florida's airports continue to find the same problems with delays and cancellations they have for the past week, due in part to Southwest Airlines' controversial decision to cancel flights. As of 1 p.m., Miami International Airport reported 116 delays and 29 cancellations. Fort...
NBC Miami
Travel Chaos Continues as Passengers Prepare for Another Busy Weekend
Travel chaos continued Thursday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as some passengers searched for lost luggage and others rebooked flights. According to the online flight tracking website, FlightAware, there were 84 canceled flights Thursday with 80 of the cancellations were among Southwest Airlines. At Miami International Airport, the online tracker showed 29 total cancellations with 28 among Southwest.
Comments / 0