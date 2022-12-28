ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

‘I Just Killed My Daughter': Chilling 911 Call Released After Mother Fatally Stabbed 3-Year-Old in North Miami Beach

By Amanda Plasencia
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, according to officials. Miami police say several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time. Check...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Travel Chaos Continues as Passengers Prepare for Another Busy Weekend

Travel chaos continued Thursday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as some passengers searched for lost luggage and others rebooked flights. According to the online flight tracking website, FlightAware, there were 84 canceled flights Thursday with 80 of the cancellations were among Southwest Airlines. At Miami International Airport, the online tracker showed 29 total cancellations with 28 among Southwest.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy