Pats practice: Marcus Jones misses Wednesday with concussion

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were extremely thin at cornerback on Wednesday, as the team began practicing ahead of its Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones , plus veteran Jalen Mills , were all missing from Wednesday's session.

That's not ideal with a difficult matchup against the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle coming up on Sunday. It's a must-win tilt for the Patriots, who at 7-8 are hanging on to some slim hopes of making the playoffs. The 8-7 Dolphins currently occupy the third and final Wild Card spot in the AFC, which the Patriots can claim with back-to-back wins to end the season.

That starts Sunday against Miami, but not having either Marcus or Jack Jones would make beating the Dolphins much more difficult for the Patriots. Marcus Jones sat out Wednesday's practice due to a concussion, while Jack Jones sat with a knee injury. Mills was sidelined by the groin injury that has kept him out of action since Thanksgiving night.

Marcus Jones has proven to be a very versatile player for New England during his rookie season. He returned a pick-six against the Bengals last Saturday, and has also scored a special teams touchdown and an offensive touchdown for the Patriots.

Receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), left tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness), tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) and special teams captain Matthew Slater (not injury related/rest) also sat out Wednesday's practice.

At least tight end Hunter Henry , who hurt his knee after colliding with Smith during Saturday's loss to Cincinnati, was a limited participant on Wednesday. Running backs Damien Harris (thigh) and Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), corner Jonathan Jones (chest), and receiver Tyquan Thornton (knee) were also limited during the first practice of the week.

Wednesday's practice was held inside Gillette Stadium and not on the practice fields behind the stadium. Bill Belichick didn't explain the move indoors in great detail Wednesday afternoon, saying only that the practice fields were "not ready" for the team.

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins this Sunday on WBZ-TV -- the television station of the New England Patriots! Coverage begins Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. on TV38 with Patriots 1st Down, and continues Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV with Patriots All Access. Coverage begins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, the Pats and the Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m., and after the game switch to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

