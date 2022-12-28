Read full article on original website
Jaromir Jagr forced to lace up skates again has 5 points in 5 games…at 50
Jaromir Jagr won his first Stanley Cup as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season. It’s now nearly 2023 and Jagr is STILL playing hockey.
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly set to return vs. Arizona Coyotes
Rielly had missed the last 15 games for the Leafs with a knee injury, a span of over a month. The Leafs went 12-2-1 in his absence, thanks to the work of a strong defensive structure from Keefe, as well as the emergence of new addition Conor Timmins and the play of Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren as a top four pair.
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
David Pastrnak's Winter Classic gear includes tribute to David Ortiz
In a video posted by the Bruins, David Pastrnak unveiled his custom stick and skates for Monday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park. They include a tribute to Red Sox legend David Ortiz.
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
Game Preview: 12.30.22 vs. NJD
PIT: 19-10-6 (44 points) | NJD: 22-11-2 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at PPG Paints Arena for their first meeting of the 2022-23 season. Last season, Sidney Crosby led the team against the Devils with three assists in four games played. The last 11 games played versus the Devils the Penguins are 8-2-1. Here at home, Pittsburgh is 4-2-1 in its last seven games against New Jersey. Pittsburgh has gone 10-3-4 at home thus far this season. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents.
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
J.T. MILLER SNAPS ON HIS OWN GOALIE DURING LIVE PLAY
To say the Vancouver Canucks' season has gone awry would be a gross understatement. The Canucks had a record-setting start to the season - not in a good way - and, while they have been better as of late, are still a long shot for the playoffs. One area of...
Luke Schenn's Revival
There are many factors that go into a successful NHL team. Some of these are easily measured. Having high-scoring forwards, the goalies with the best save percentage, and shutdown defencemen. In a league with so much parity, however, it's often the factors that we can't measure that make the ultimate difference.
Rino Hischier Proud Beyond Words of Son Nico | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview, Nico Hisciher's father opens up to Amanda Stein about his son's captaincy, his fierce loyalty and drive for success in New Jersey. At the far corner of the Devils practice rink, Rino Hischier stood for a stoic moment by himself watching as his son and his team took to the ice for practice. The elder Hischier has been to New Jersey many times before with Nico already in his sixth NHL season, but this time it is a little different, as he is joined by the fathers, mentors, and guests of the players his son leads.
Islanders hand Blue Jackets 7th straight loss
Pageau has goal, assist for New York, which has won 3 in row. Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal in the 2nd period to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 win against the Blue Jackets. 05:00 •. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders...
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets
The Oilers finish off the year with the second game of a back-to-back culminating against the Winnipeg Jets on New Year's Eve at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Year's Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on...
Kings rally past Avalanche in shootout, extend point streak to 7
DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to seven games by rallying for a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-6), who are 6-0-1 during their streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout.
MLB All-Star Harper takes in Golden Knights game on New Year's Eve
Las Vegas native dons Reverse Retro jersey, sees hometown team win in OT. You can take the man out of Las Vegas, but you can't take the man's ability to head back to his hometown and cheer on his favorite hockey team. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper took in the...
