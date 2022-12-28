Read full article on original website
How the Detroit Lions could be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day
For those of you who have read my articles on Detroit Sports Nation, I would first like to say thank you for taking your precious time to do so. Hopefully, you have left satisfied more often than not. If you have read my work on a regular basis, you probably realize that I generally, but not always, like to think about the glass being half-full when it comes to our teams. That being said, I signed up to write an article about how the Detroit Lions can be eliminated from playoff contention on New Year’s Day, and though I have put it off for as long as possible, here you go. (I hate this)
Aaron Glenn makes concerning comment about Detroit Lions debacle vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to move to 8-7 on the season, and even grab control of their own destiny, when they took on the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for Aaron Glenn and the Lions’ defense as the Panthers absolutely dominated to the tune of 570 total yards (320 rushing yards) and 37 points. On Thursday, Glenn made a concerning comment.
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Detroit Lions OFFICIALLY announce perfect uniform combo for final home game
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and with some help, they could actually control their own destiny in terms of the NFL Playoffs. Earlier in the week, we passed along a comment from Dan Campbell about the uniforms the Lions would be wearing on Sunday, and just moments ago, the Lions made it official.
Detroit Lions list 2 players as OUT on final Week 17 Injury Report
After winning six out of seven games to get to 7-7 on the season, the Detroit Lions crapped the bed on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a pretty big hit with their loss at Carolina, they could still sneak their way into the final wild-card spot if they are able to win their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions’ final injury report of the week was released.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Dolphins without multiple key players for high-stakes game vs. Patriots
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
Panthers-Buccaneers inactives: Horn out for Carolina, Davis sidelined for Tampa Bay
The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will each be without their top cornerbacks on Sunday in an all-important Week 17 matchup.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 5 bold predictions in a must-win game
Here we are, refusing to look back at what happened last weekend, only looking forward to the Week 17 Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears matchup. It’s a matchup with enormous implications for the Lions and their own playoff chances. On the flip side, it’s a matchup that has significant implications for the Bears and their draft pick. It’s time to make some bold predictions for this all-too-important game.
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Designer creates options for new Detroit Lions uniform [Photos]
Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions were eligible for a uniform change, but team president Rod Wood said that though there had been discussions, no changes would be made for the 2022 season. On Thursday night, we passed along a rumor from Detroit Lions News on Facebook that suggested the Lions have filed the paperwork necessary to change their uniforms for the 2023 season.
Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Will Determine Their Own Destiny
By exacting revenge on the surging Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can stamp their ticket to the playoffs.
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Jared Goff does not think Detroit Lions need to prove themselves to the fans
After winning six out of seven games to move to 7-7 on the season, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions had a chance to grab control of their own destiny in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, the Panthers also had something to play for and they absolutely destroyed the Lions by a score of 37-23. On Wednesday, Goff was asked by a reporter if he felt like the Lions needed to prove themselves to their fans.
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, December 29
After winning six out of seven games to get back to .500 on the season, the Detroit Lions would rather just forget what happened on Christmas Eve against the Carolina Panthers as they were absolutely dominated 37-23. Though the Lions’ playoff chances took a big hit with their loss to the Panthers, they could still find their way in if they are able to handle their business in their final two games. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released.
