Lobos squeak past Wyoming, improve to 14-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is one of the final two remaining unbeaten teams in the country (Purdue). The Lobos improved to 14-0 on the season by way of a 76-75 win against Wyoming on Saturday. The Lobos trailed by double-digits early, as the team struggled with turnovers and couldn’t seem to find a bucket, however […]
golobos.com
No. 22 Lobos Remain Unbeaten with 76-75 Win at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – The No. 22 New Mexico men’s basketball team battled back from down double-digits to post a 76-75 win at Wyoming on Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium. The Lobos (14-0, 2-0 MW) remained unbeaten on the season, while the Cowboys fell to 5-9 (0-2 MW). Jamal...
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball is streaking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0. “It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted […]
golobos.com
UNM Starts New Year with Air Force on National Television Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—It’s conference season time and the Lobos open in a big way, on a national stage against Air Force on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, the first of two MW nationally televised games that will feature the Lobos in the regular season.
golobos.com
No. 22 Lobos Open Conference Road Schedule New Year’s Eve at Wyoming
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 22 New Mexico men’s basketball team begins a two-game road trip Saturday afternoon with a New Year’s Eve matchup at Wyoming. Game time in Laramie is 2:00 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. The Lobos...
KRQE News 13
Local comedian wins ‘Albuquerque Best Comedian 2022’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Abeyta has been one busy comedian. Lately, he’s been touring the country and started his show at a comedy club here in the Duke City. After getting shot in April and recovering, Abeyta took his career to the next step. He started touring even more all over the country and even headlining Comedy Festivals. And the cherry on top of all his hard work and success came when he won the best Comedian in Albuquerque in 2022.
KOAT 7
Parties galore greet New Year in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don't have to be in Times Square to know it's New Year's Eve. In Albuquerque, plans have been in place all over town for people to come and wave goodbye to 2022 and put out the welcome mat to 2023 without being in a huge crowd.
5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KRQE News 13
Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
sucasamagazine.com
built on memories and meaning
A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
rrobserver.com
Making connections with pies
Jenna Jones designs her pie crusts to make them look artistic. (Photo courtesy Jenna Jones) During the holidays, people share food with loved ones and friends all around. It is an intimate connection to sit around a table and converse while eating Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham. At the end,...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
Study ranks Las Vegas, NV ‘most fun’ city; where does Albuquerque come in?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The idea of what’s “fun” can mean different things to different people. Some enjoy hiking and breweries, and others enjoy museums and hatchet throwing. A WalletHub study throws a little science into the mix to find the most fun cities in the United States. Source: WalletHub The site looked at 180 U.S. […]
New Coffe Shop Plans Expansion From Albuquerque To Bed Stuy
The Albuquerque-based cafe will offer exciting new pastries like green-chile croissants.
Federal team comes to help UNM Children’s Hospital amidst ‘tridemic’
“Everybody wants them, every health system across the country is applying for these teams because they are such a tremendous resource, and UNM hospital feels extremely grateful that this team is in place,” said UNMH Spokesperson Chris Ramirez.
KRQE News 13
Is Albuquerque one of the best cities for celebrating New Year’s Eve?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think of places where people would like to celebrate the New Year, cities like New York, Las Vegas, or even Orlando come to mind. However, how does Albuquerque rank on the list of best cities for celebrating New Year’s?. A recent study...
newmexicomagazine.org
One of Our 50 Is Missing: December 2022
On his way back to Santa Fe from a visit to New Orleans, Patrick Murphy needed to check in for his flight at an airline desk. When he got to the front of the line, the clerk saw his destination and told him to get in the international line. “I explained to her that New Mexico is a state in the United States, but she did not understand,” Murphy reports. It seems that residents of the Big Easy are not so well-versed on the geography of the City Different.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening as clouds increase
What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
