Rio Rancho, NM

KRQE News 13

Lobos squeak past Wyoming, improve to 14-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is one of the final two remaining unbeaten teams in the country (Purdue). The Lobos improved to 14-0 on the season by way of a 76-75 win against Wyoming on Saturday. The Lobos trailed by double-digits early, as the team struggled with turnovers and couldn’t seem to find a bucket, however […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

No. 22 Lobos Remain Unbeaten with 76-75 Win at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The No. 22 New Mexico men’s basketball team battled back from down double-digits to post a 76-75 win at Wyoming on Saturday afternoon at the Arena-Auditorium. The Lobos (14-0, 2-0 MW) remained unbeaten on the season, while the Cowboys fell to 5-9 (0-2 MW). Jamal...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball is streaking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team improved to 13-0 on the year thanks to a 88-69 win over Colorado State on Wednesday night. This is the best start for the program since 1967 when Bob King’s team went 17-0. “It feels great, I mean it was exactly our goal and what we wanted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Starts New Year with Air Force on National Television Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—It’s conference season time and the Lobos open in a big way, on a national stage against Air Force on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, the first of two MW nationally televised games that will feature the Lobos in the regular season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local comedian wins ‘Albuquerque Best Comedian 2022’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zach Abeyta has been one busy comedian. Lately, he’s been touring the country and started his show at a comedy club here in the Duke City. After getting shot in April and recovering, Abeyta took his career to the next step. He started touring even more all over the country and even headlining Comedy Festivals. And the cherry on top of all his hard work and success came when he won the best Comedian in Albuquerque in 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Parties galore greet New Year in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don't have to be in Times Square to know it's New Year's Eve. In Albuquerque, plans have been in place all over town for people to come and wave goodbye to 2022 and put out the welcome mat to 2023 without being in a huge crowd.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yelp’s ‘top curry restaurant in every state’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The spice, flavor, and smell are some of the top reasons people enjoy curry. Curry originated in India, but today curry is used everywhere, including in the United States. Yelp found the ‘top curry restaurants in every state.’. Yelp named ‘Magokoro‘ as the best...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sucasamagazine.com

built on memories and meaning

A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
CORRALES, NM
rrobserver.com

Making connections with pies

Jenna Jones designs her pie crusts to make them look artistic. (Photo courtesy Jenna Jones) During the holidays, people share food with loved ones and friends all around. It is an intimate connection to sit around a table and converse while eating Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham. At the end,...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

One of Our 50 Is Missing: December 2022

On his way back to Santa Fe from a visit to New Orleans, Patrick Murphy needed to check in for his flight at an airline desk. When he got to the front of the line, the clerk saw his destination and told him to get in the international line. “I explained to her that New Mexico is a state in the United States, but she did not understand,” Murphy reports. It seems that residents of the Big Easy are not so well-versed on the geography of the City Different.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy evening as clouds increase

What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

