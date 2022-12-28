These East Texas colleges and school districts are receiving more than $5 million for CTE

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — 13 East Texas colleges and school districts received Jobs and Education for Texas grants totaling $5,029,147 from the Texas Workforce Commission for career and technical education.

In total, $54 million was awarded in 152 grants across the state of Texas.

The grants will be used to purchase the necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair and dentistry.

“Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy.”

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said that it is important to identify high-demand jobs, but critical to commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet those workforce needs.

“JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high-demand jobs of both the present and future,” said Daniel.

The following were awarded grants for CTE:

Angelina College – $348,843 – The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 76 students, providing training in the occupation of electricians.

