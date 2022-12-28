Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
WBKO
Edmonson County residents are still without water
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Edmonson Water District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tony Sanders with the Edmonson Water District confirmed Friday afternoon that the district is lifting a boil water advisory for certain areas that was issued on Monday. The lift impacts the following areas:. In Edmonson County, Highway 728 starting at Ashley Road and the Lincoln...
WBKO
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
WBKO
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
'It's amazing to me': Organ donor, recipient have heartwarming reunion in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A heartwarming reunion between an organ donor and their recipient took place in Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon. Tammy McMillin and Debbie Patterson were once complete strangers, but you could never tell. Patterson is an organ recipient, and McMillin is her donor. The two met at Mark’s...
k105.com
High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.
A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
wnky.com
Christmas miracle! Lost dog returned to owner with cancer after 10 days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Christmas miracle a family had started to lose hope for. “She said,” Do you believe in miracles?” I was like you gotta be kidding. She said ‘they found him’,” said Mark Steinhorst. The Steinhorst family’s 3-year-old Australian Shepherd named Tuffy went missing...
wcluradio.com
Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville
HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Sandra Gross
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandra Gross, Clinical Staff Nurse in Ambulatory Surgery at The Medical Center, is described as a “true servant” to those that know her. Caring for her family, friends, patients, and co-workers... there is no one she meets that doesn’t immediately discover her kind and caring nature.
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
The latest news and weather. Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas. The latest news and weather.
WKYT 27
Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
WBKO
Warren Co. Judge Executive elect talks plans for the new year in office
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2023 just days away, many have begun to think about what resolutions or goals they may want to set to start their new year. Local city and county officials are also setting goals for Bowling Green to start off in the right step next year.
WBKO
Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
Comments / 0