Metcalfe County, KY

WKYT 27

Man killed in late-night fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Edmonson Water District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Tony Sanders with the Edmonson Water District confirmed Friday afternoon that the district is lifting a boil water advisory for certain areas that was issued on Monday. The lift impacts the following areas:. In Edmonson County, Highway 728 starting at Ashley Road and the Lincoln...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

High-impact collision in Wax sends truck into utility pole. 3 people injured, 1 seriously hurt.

A t-bone collision at an intersection in Wax sent three people to the hospital and knocked out power to over 400 residents on Wednesday. Wednesday morning at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Sonny Poteet and Sgt. Clay Boone, EMS, and the Wax and Clarkson Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of Wax Road (Hwy 479) and Grayson Springs Road (Hwy 1214).
WAX, KY
wcluradio.com

Man on the run after Thursday stabbing in Hiseville

HISEVILLE — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person Thursday afternoon in Hiseville. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to an altercation around 1:30 p.m. along Branstetter Street. After arriving at the scene, a man was found on the front porch of a home with severe lacerations to his face. He was reportedly in an altercation with 52-year-old Anthony Hamblin. The motive remains unclear.
HISEVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Sandra Gross

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandra Gross, Clinical Staff Nurse in Ambulatory Surgery at The Medical Center, is described as a “true servant” to those that know her. Caring for her family, friends, patients, and co-workers... there is no one she meets that doesn’t immediately discover her kind and caring nature.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Somerset man found dead after being released from hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators say freezing temperatures could be to blame for a man’s death in Pulaski County. While the coroner has not released the exact cause of death, Somerset police say 49-year-old Donald Perdue was found Friday afternoon behind a business. Melisa Perdue says her brother Donald...
SOMERSET, KY
WBKO

Graves Gilbert Clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice verdict

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic has filed for bankruptcy citing a medical malpractice verdict of $21.3 million as the reasoning. The clinic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Court documents indicate that the clinic has...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

