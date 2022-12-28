Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
WSAV-TV
Bluffton burglary suspect arrested
An 18-year-old charged with first-degree burglary is now in custody, officials said Friday. An 18-year-old charged with first-degree burglary is now in custody, officials said Friday. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Coligny Hardware mascot dies. Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley...
WJCL
Guyton death investigation: 911 call paints picture of possible home invasion
GUYTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the mysterious death of an 89-year-old Guyton woman. Betty Ruth Badgett was found dead inside her home late on Christmas Eve. A concerned neighbor called 911 at 11:23 p.m. that night. During the call, the neighbor told the...
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
WSAV-TV
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
WSAV-TV
Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve
A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas …. A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents.
wtoc.com
Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
Georgia deputy from Mississippi found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
A Georgia deputy, identified as a 24-year-old from Mississippi, was discovered shot to death in a crashed car in the Atlanta area Thursday morning. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy in a news conference Thursday but did not release the name of the deputy pending notification of his family.
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
WSAV-TV
Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job
Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent …. Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced...
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
wtoc.com
3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four defendants in a 2016 murder case in Savannah had plea hearings on Friday. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The morning started off with Timothy Coleman Jr. in Judge John Morse Jr.’s courtroom. According to the state, Coleman Jr. along with the three co-defendants carried out and participated in the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Dominique Powell.
WSAV-TV
Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena
City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket …. City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge. Get ready to jump into some frigid waters!. State, universities come...
YAHOO!
Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide
Savannah Police detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Dec. 23. Preliminary findings indicate that Devante Daniels, 30, shot Ebony Drayton, 29, and Anthony Jackson, 27, at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Savannah's eastside before returning to a Randolph Street, where he apparently shot himself.
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
FBI offers $10K reward in vandalism case of Warnock, MLK's Ebenezer Baptist Church
ATLANTA — The FBI on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to any arrests in a vandalism case at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Bureau said in a public notice that the church, which is pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and was the church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached, was vandalized in July following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Comments / 0