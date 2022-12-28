ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV-TV

Bluffton burglary suspect arrested

An 18-year-old charged with first-degree burglary is now in custody, officials said Friday. An 18-year-old charged with first-degree burglary is now in custody, officials said Friday. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Coligny Hardware mascot dies. Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve

A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas …. A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job

Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent …. Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
wtoc.com

3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four defendants in a 2016 murder case in Savannah had plea hearings on Friday. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The morning started off with Timothy Coleman Jr. in Judge John Morse Jr.’s courtroom. According to the state, Coleman Jr. along with the three co-defendants carried out and participated in the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Dominique Powell.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena

City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket …. City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge. Get ready to jump into some frigid waters!. State, universities come...
SAVANNAH, GA
YAHOO!

Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide

Savannah Police detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Dec. 23. Preliminary findings indicate that Devante Daniels, 30, shot Ebony Drayton, 29, and Anthony Jackson, 27, at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Savannah's eastside before returning to a Randolph Street, where he apparently shot himself.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
11Alive

FBI offers $10K reward in vandalism case of Warnock, MLK's Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA — The FBI on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to any arrests in a vandalism case at Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The Bureau said in a public notice that the church, which is pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and was the church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King, Jr. preached, was vandalized in July following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy