Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
WASHINGTON (AP) — It should be a time of triumph for Republicans ready to take back control of the House in the new Congress next week, but their leaders are struggling with an embarrassing distraction about one of their own: What to do about George Santos?. Weeks after winning...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
For election deniers, 2022 ended not with a bang but a whimper
Three judges in Arizona — all of them appointed by Republican governors — made short shrift of suits filed by high-profile election deniers.
KRQE News 13
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his “winning at all costs” attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week. William “Rick” Singer, 62,...
Comments / 0