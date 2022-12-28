ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

KRQE News 13

Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos

WASHINGTON (AP) — It should be a time of triumph for Republicans ready to take back control of the House in the new Congress next week, but their leaders are struggling with an embarrassing distraction about one of their own: What to do about George Santos?. Weeks after winning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’

The consultant at the center of the nationwide college admissions scandal blamed his “winning at all costs” attitude, which he said was caused in part by suppressed childhood trauma, for his actions in a letter to the judge scheduled to sentence him next week. William “Rick” Singer, 62,...
BOSTON, MA

