Cheryl Ann Terrazas, age 61, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl was born, the daughter of a ranching family, on November 20, 1961 in Dublin, TX to Gerald and Lou Ann (Walker) Huckabee. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1980 and attended college in Weatherford, TX while also working at the local Whataburger. It was there where Cheryl met the love of her life, Mike Terrazas. The couple was united in marriage on February 7, 1982 in Aledo, TX. They were blessed with three sons, Michael, Christopher, and Jonathan. Cheryl was a devoted wife and mom. In 1994, with nothing but her faith in her husband’s educational and career aspirations, Cheryl supported the family’s cross-country move from Burleson, TX to Urbana, IL; then again when the family moved from Urbaba, IL to Prescott, WI. Through these moves, one thing stayed consistent…baseball. Cheryl beamed with pride as she watched her son’s baseball games from t-ball to Little League, High School, and even college. However, Cheryl’s greatest moment of joy was when she became a grandma, first to Bailee and then to Julian and Emma. She relished any opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. In her eyes, they were perfect and could do no wrong.

