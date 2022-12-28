Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Arnold Johnson
July 15, 1925 - Dec. 20, 2022. MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. - Arnold Johnson, 97, Maiden Rock, Wis., died Tuesday, Dec. 20, in his home. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Parks and trails open for winter activities
Red Wing is full of outdoor activities all year long, the winter months present unique opportunities for residents to get out and experience the beauty of Red Wing – even in the cold. After large snow accumulations over the past two weeks, it is a great time for the...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Cheryl Terrazas
Cheryl Ann Terrazas, age 61, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully on December 20, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Cheryl was born, the daughter of a ranching family, on November 20, 1961 in Dublin, TX to Gerald and Lou Ann (Walker) Huckabee. She graduated from Dublin High School in 1980 and attended college in Weatherford, TX while also working at the local Whataburger. It was there where Cheryl met the love of her life, Mike Terrazas. The couple was united in marriage on February 7, 1982 in Aledo, TX. They were blessed with three sons, Michael, Christopher, and Jonathan. Cheryl was a devoted wife and mom. In 1994, with nothing but her faith in her husband’s educational and career aspirations, Cheryl supported the family’s cross-country move from Burleson, TX to Urbana, IL; then again when the family moved from Urbaba, IL to Prescott, WI. Through these moves, one thing stayed consistent…baseball. Cheryl beamed with pride as she watched her son’s baseball games from t-ball to Little League, High School, and even college. However, Cheryl’s greatest moment of joy was when she became a grandma, first to Bailee and then to Julian and Emma. She relished any opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. In her eyes, they were perfect and could do no wrong.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Steven Mark Bartlett
Steven M. Bartlett, age 68, of Ellsworth, WI, passed away on December 24, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on November 23, 1954 to parents Gale and Hazel (Castonia) Bartlett. He attended and graduated from Rice Lake High School and retired from SOS Machine as a press operator in 2018.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Beryl Amacher
Beryl Amacher, 85, of Siren WI, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at the Ellsworth Health Services Center in Ellsworth, WI. She had many visitors from family and friends before her passing. Beryl was born on April 15, 1937 to Frederick and Gertrude Pryke in Latimer, England. After completing...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers gymnastics loses dual meet in Owatonna
The Red Wing gymnastics team lost its dual meet against Owatonna 141.775-118.350 Thursday evening. Red Wing senior Chloe Fox finished in third place in all-around with a score of 32.75. Molly Jacobson scored a PR on bars with a 5.4. Mallory Richardson had a PR on bars as well with a 6.4. London Scofield had a PR on beam with a 7.15.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area girls basketball: Dec. 29
Goodhue held off Caledonia to earn a 57-54 win in the Goodhue Holiday Showcase Thursday evening. Tori Miller nearly had a double-double for the Wildcats, with 14 points and eight rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient had 11 points and Jada Scheele provided nine points and 15 rebounds. Kendyl Lodermeier tallied eight points and eight rebounds.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers lose low-scoring game to Mankato East
The Red Wing girls basketball team kept the game close against Mankato East. The Wingers held slim leads before falling behind in the second half in a 47-39 loss on Thursday. Each team shot similar percentages from the field. Red Wing outrebounded East 34-23. East made eight of 11 shots at the free-throw line while Red Wing was 1-for-7.
Comments / 0