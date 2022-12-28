Read full article on original website
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition ‘serious’
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old’s health had deteriorated recently. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis asked for continued prayers...
Pope Benedict the 16th, dead at 95
Pope Benedict XVII has died. Greg Palkot, senior international affairs journalist for Fox News, looks back on the former Pope's life and legacy.
