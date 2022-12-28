ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scio Twp: Notice of Sanitary Sewer Overflow

Scio Township was made aware of sewage on the ground from a manhole at West Bound I-94 near Columbus Street in Ann Arbor at 1 PM on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Scio Township Staff responded to the spill and found the cause to be a failed air release valve. A septic hauler was contracted to pump down the manhole until repairs could be made on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Approximately 500 gallons of untreated sewage went on to the ground. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Washtenaw County Health Department were notified.
Chelsea Police Report, November 2022

Sergeant Richard Kinsey submitted Chief Kazyak’s monthly report to the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting. Sgt. Kinsey introduced one of the staff to the council, Patrol Officer Roni Khouri. “He’s our new guy,” said Kinsey. “But he comes with a lot of very unique experience.”
Cancer and Caregiving

From Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Acting as a caregiver can look many ways. It is not necessarily providing physical care such as lifting and dressing like so many tend to believe. Caregiving frequently refers to providing emotional support and love. It can mean providing transportation, meals and maybe financial assistance. No matter the type of care, it typically means that a lot of changes are occurring for both the person receiving and the person providing care.
A year to remember for Dexter's Lily Witte

It’s probably an understatement to say it’s been quite a year for Dexter’s Lily Witte. As a diver, she won her fourth Division 2 state championship in record-setting fashion (only the second diver in state history to do that), was a six-time Junior National Champion and signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in the pool and learn in the classroom at Indiana University.
Saline Swim and Dive Second at Zeeland Invite

The Saline swim and dive team had a strong showing Friday after finishing second at the Zeeland Invite. The Hornets finished with 388 points in the close meet won by Holland Ottawa West with 425. Zeeland was right behind the Hornets with 385. Diego Valdes and Liam Russell finished one-two...
Late Run Dooms Dexter at MCRC

A late run by a strong Flint Carman Ainsworth team doomed the young Dexter squad at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Thursday, December 29 as a game of runs by both teams saw the Dreads come up on the short end of a 60-47 decision to Ainsworth. Reeves...
Chelsea Improves to 5-0 with Win Over Flat Rock

The Chelsea basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season after pulling away from Flat Rock for a 76-57 win at the Carleton Airport Showcase Friday night. Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens each had another big night for the Bulldogs, combining for 46 points to lead the way. Chelsea took...
