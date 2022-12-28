Read full article on original website
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
The St. Lawrence Seaway closes for the year
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - As 2022 draws to a close, we got a glimpse at one of the last ships making it’s way down the St. Lawrence Seaway. From the deck of the Snell Lock, a large vessel is one of the last ships that will voyage down the seaway as the season draws to a close.
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Marlene P. Hart, 67, of Richville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital with her family by her side. A celebration of life service will be announced when they can all be together. She is survived by her husband Pastor David...
Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years. The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St.,...
St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge sworn in
Judge Michelle Holmes Ladouceur was sworn in to the seat of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge on Thursday in Canton. Retiring Surrogate Court Judge John Richey administered the oath of office and husband Jason and son Grayson hold the bible. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
Michael P, Sayers, 67, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael P, Sayers, 67 of E. Main Street died Thursday December 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born June 21, 1955 in Watertown, he was the son of Joseph Paul and Phyllis J. Valentine Sayers. He was educated in local schools.
Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp
CLEVELAND, New York (WWNY) - Paul Lyle Brown, formerly of Antwerp, died unexpectedly at home in Cleveland, NY, on December 27, 2022. Born February 13, 1947, in Gouverneur, he was the son of Lyle and Elizabeth “Betty” (Maloy) Brown. He graduated from Indian River High School, Philadelphia, in 1965 and from SUNY Canton. Paul was an engineering lab technician at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York, for 34 years and retired in 2002.
John C. Hunt, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Hunt passed away on Saturday, December 24th at his residence. He was 92 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret E. Margittay Connelly, 85, of Colton, NY, formerly of Norfolk, NY passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2022, with her husband of 63 years, Deacon Lawrence Connelly, and her daughters by her side. Born on Oct. 4, 1937 in New York City, Margaret was the oldest of two children of John Margittay (Turterebes, Hungary) and Margaret Orosz (New York City, NY) Margittay. Living in NYC until the age of 8, she learned to speak Hungarian before she spoke English. She moved to Norfolk as a young girl when her family bought a dairy farm on the Knapp Station road. Margaret graduated from NNCS in 1955 and went on to receive a degree in Home Economics from Plattsburgh State University in 1959. She met her future husband, Lawrence A. Connelly, one evening at the popular Sabad’s restaurant in Norfolk, when he asked her to dance. A few years later, they were married on June 27, 1959 at the Church of the Visitation, Norfolk, NY, and began a 63 year marriage.
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Philadelphia, NY. Born on April 22, 1927, in Deerfield, NY, he was the fourth of nine children of Duane and Esty (Grower) Coffin. He spent his childhood growing up in the Utica, NY area.
Daniel J. Fyckes, 27, formerly of Norwood
MINOT, North Dakota (WWNY) - Daniel J. Fyckes, 27, of Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Norwood, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022 due to apparent flu complications. Dan was born on November 30, 1995, in Massena, NY the son of Sterling and Nancy (Rakoce) Fyckes. His passion was playing hockey and he was a member of Norfolk-Norwood Minor Hockey and of the Louisville Lightning 14U team that had won the Northeast Regional Hockey Championship. He won several NY State Championships with the St. Lawrence Thunder team. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk High School in 2013.
Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - Charles Edward “Charlie” O’Brien, 90, of Churchill Street, Pyrites died at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. A graveside service in Morley Cemetery will be announced in the spring. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements. Born August...
The razors are out as the Donegal Beard Contest kicks off
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ladies and gentlemen ready your razors! The North Country’s Donegal Beard Contest has officially commenced. “This is the big kickoff. So new year, new beard, or no beard actually,” said Connie Johnson, owner of Sportsman’s Barber Shop. Folks young and old lined...
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
John F. Bartlett, 86, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Services for John F. Bartlett, 86, a resident of Norwood, will be held at a later date to be announced in the springtime. John passed away December 22, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. He is survived by his three children, Karen Gonyea, Cape Cod, MA; Sandy and Bob Scanlon, Indian Lake; Jackie and Ed Fink, Endicott, NY; his beloved three grandchildren, Jessica and Ray Seymour; Sarah and Dan Adams; Elizabeth and Mark Phillips; several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. John was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Betty and two brothers, Vernon “Tunk” Bartlett and Charles Bartlett.
