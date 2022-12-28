Read full article on original website
Cooper Manning reveals why son Arch chose Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia
Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns earlier this year, and Cooper Manning joined the Half-Forgotten History podcast with Trey Wingo this week to expand on his son’s decision. With various schools vying for the young quarterbacks talents, including Alabama and Georgia, it was Texas that caught...
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
‘Lane Kiffin is my wife’: ESPN announcer breaks down angry Texas Bowl scene
Ian Fitzsimmons may have some explaining to do when he gets home. The ESPN announcer made an interesting comparison about a furious Lane Kiffin during the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. “I’ve had my wife yell at me at times and it looks like that right now,” Fitzsimmons said. “That referee is me and Lane Kiffin is my wife. I mean, it is getting nasty right now on the Ole Miss sideline. I don’t know what Lane Kiffin is upset about, but he is angrier than a disturbed hornet.” Kiffin would reveal exactly what he was upset about after the 42-25 defeat to...
What Texas players said after a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl
Texas football offered too little, too late in its 27-20 loss to Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Thursday night. Here’s what the players said after the bowl game defeat. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for...
Golf Digest
Illegal jersey swap costs North Carolina a possession in the oddest moment of Bowl season so far
Jersey swaps continue to be all the rage in football, though they are usually done well after the game is over. North Carolina punt returner George Pettaway attempted to pull off the unthinkable in the Holiday Bowl: an in-game jersey swap. Last game of the year, Brent, can't hold anything back now.
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman FSU Postgame Interview
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman meets the press after OU's 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, 2022.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
Yardbarker
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
As CowboysSI.com was first to report a year, the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family provided Dan Quinn a "future substantial raise” to remain in Dallas for 2022 while also ''pledging allegiance'' to the defensive coordinator regarding his potential future as a head coach. That was then. Here comes...
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight
The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel might have accidentally given a hint about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel hasn’t hired an offensive coordinator yet to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the new head coach at USF), but he might have given a big hint on Thursday about his plans to fill the opening. Heupel was asked about hiring an...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake
This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired
Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20. During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media. While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense allowed 14.4 points per game (6th... The post Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
