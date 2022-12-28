Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson has already been in the same movie as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, ‘Deadpool 3’ next?
Now that Black Adam has been officially cast on the DCU scrapheap as one of James Gunn’s first orders of business, speculation instantly ignited as to where Dwayne Johnson goes next. Naturally, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was pinpointed as a potential destination, even if hijacking a moving tribute to...
Ryan Reynolds responds to fan getting a permanent tattoo of the actor’s face on his body
Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to react to a fan getting a permanent tattoo of his likeness above their knee. Some fans are just so dedicated. This fan’s tattoo proudly displays the words “no regrats since switching to Mint Mobile” with a picture of Reynold’s face amid a Celtic knot-inspired mint green background. Mint Mobile sent out temporary tattoos this year for Christmas but that was not enough for this hardcore fan who had to make a more permanent mark on their body. They also had to post it on TikTok in hopes that the man himself might see it. You got your wish, Hailey.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
The 10 best memes featuring Greta Thunberg decimating Andrew Tate
One person might not think so, but Greta Thunberg was peacefully minding her own business when Andrew Tate decided to start attacking her stances on climate change and the environment. True to her nature, she came back with some great punches, and now she’s blowing up on Twitter for the hilarious knockout that ensued.
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
Andrew Tate getting taken down by a pizza box has everyone evoking the plot of ‘Glass Onion’
It has certainly been something else watching the downfall of Andrew Tate unfold over the past few days. It all started when the former kickboxer attempted to troll 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, for reasons known only to him, and ended with his arrest in Romania just two days later.
People are thanking Elon Musk for the only good thing he’s done since acquiring Twitter — reinstating Andrew Tate
Elon Musk was given a brief respite from being the main character of Twitter this week when former kickboxer turned deplatformed social media influencer Andrew Tate picked a fight with teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg and subsequently got himself arrested. It’s been a wild ride, and quite shockingly, we also have Musk to thank for it?
Jamie Lee Curtis is laughing alongside the rest of us as Greta Thunburg owns Andrew Tate
Legendary actor Jamie Lee Curtis is partaking in the collective schadenfreude unleashed by Greta Thunberg’s epic clap back at toxic influencer Andrew Tate. The teenage climate activist decimated the so-called ‘king of misogyny’ after his ill-advised attempt to ridicule her cause with a juvenile tweet boasting about his enormous carbon footprint. Thunberg delivered a verbal coup de grâce that made a laughingstock of Tate. Curtis revealed on Twitter that she has been laughing along with the rest of the internet, retweeting Thunberg with the caption, “Made me snort laughing.”
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Charlie Cox confirms ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ is guaranteed to disappoint comic book fans
Arguably the single biggest concern surrounding Charlie Cox‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe return was that the Disney-backed franchise would sand down the hard edges that defined Daredevil’s three-season stint on Netflix, with a polarizing guest spot on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doing nothing to silence the doubters. However, the...
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
‘Doctor Who’ is bringing a Marvel Comics villain to life for its 60th anniversary
Doctor Who‘s incoming 60th-anniversary celebrations promises to be the stuff of dreams come true for Whovians, what with the comeback of both David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner, and Neil Patrick Harris serving as a powerful, new villain. The latest trailer for the series of specials that’ll air across 2023, which dropped on Christmas Day as a festive treat, went and confirmed another reason fans should be hyped for the 60th. One with an obscure Marvel connection.
‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet
All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
Streaming crowds gather round a timeless comic book classic that’s aged like a fine spandex-clad wine
Immediately after the release of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, you wouldn’t need both hands to count the number of superhero movies that could inarguably be deemed as being superior to the web-slinging second installment. Tim Burton’s Batman duo, Superman: The Movie and its successor, Bryan Singer’s X-Men and...
In a shocking twist, a reflection on James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s awesome team-up doesn’t mention DC once
For a hot minute, SnyderVerse supporters were rubbing their hands with glee at the news James Gunn had been appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios, based entirely on the fact the two filmmakers had collaborated almost two decades previously. The future Guardians of the Galaxy overseer penned the screenplay for...
Elon Musk approves of being compared to Jesus, because of course he does
You know things have gotten crazier than usual on Twitter when Elon Musk has barely been mentioned in passing, a seismic change of events given the Chief Twit’s propensity for antagonizing folks on an almost-daily basis, whether it’s intentional or not. To be fair, the Tesla boss has...
Dwayne Johnson seems desperate for you to know that he’s Gen Z’s favorite actor
2023 is going to be an interesting year for Dwayne Johnson in the aftermath of his passion project Black Adam proving to be an embarrassingly fruitless endeavor, but it seems as though the 50 year-old is desperate for everyone to know that he’s down with the youth of today.
Netflix users ready and willing to be beamed up by a nonsensical time-hopping sci-fi fantasy
Science fiction, sweeping fantasy, and time travel stories are three individually popular subgenres of cinema, but trying to cram all three into a single blockbuster runs the risk of an unwieldy, disjointed, and ultimately messy experience. Alienoid is all of those things and so much more, but your mileage will vary as to whether or not it’s a good thing.
An incendiary short-lived Netflix sensation ignites a fresh riot of polarizing reactions
Netflix releases so many movies on such a regular basis that a massive number of in-house exclusives enjoy only a brief moment in the sun before almost instantly becoming lost to the endless purgatory of the content library. Athena falls into that category, but it continues to divide opinion in a major way.
