Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to react to a fan getting a permanent tattoo of his likeness above their knee. Some fans are just so dedicated. This fan’s tattoo proudly displays the words “no regrats since switching to Mint Mobile” with a picture of Reynold’s face amid a Celtic knot-inspired mint green background. Mint Mobile sent out temporary tattoos this year for Christmas but that was not enough for this hardcore fan who had to make a more permanent mark on their body. They also had to post it on TikTok in hopes that the man himself might see it. You got your wish, Hailey.

1 DAY AGO