Man charged with murder in Christmas Day death of woman at Raleigh hotel

A man has been charged with murder in the Christmas Day death of a woman at a Raleigh hotel.

Brad Damon Greenlee, 50, is charged in connection with the death of Tayanna Lycurgus, 26, Raleigh Police said Wednesday.

On Dec. 25, Raleigh police officers responded to the Extended Stay America Suites at 3531 Wake Forest Road. Fire department personnel reported that Greenlee had barricaded himself in a room with the victim and refused to let anyone in.

Officers used de-escalation techniques and eventually took Greenlee into custody. Lycurgus was found unresponsive in the hotel room. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Greenlee was taken to a hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the incident, police said.

Greenlee is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.