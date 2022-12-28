Read full article on original website
Related
Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl
Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
Lady Vols to host Alabama on New Year's Day
The Lady Vols will host Alabama on the first day of 2023 in the SEC home opener after claiming a road win at Florida to start conference play. Tipoff between Tennessee (9-6, 1-0) and Alabama (12-2, 1-0) is set for 12 p.m. Eastern (TV: SEC Network) with former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings serving as an analyst. A win for the Lady Vols would be the program’s 500th at Thompson-Boling Arena, which opened in 1987.
Column | Thoughts on a new year (and mostly Ole Miss football)
There are some things I'm looking forward to this year. Eating better and healthier. Losing 50 pounds. Loving more. Taking another far out vacation with my wife and as many kids that will hop in the car, plane or boat in March (last year it was to the streets of New York City where I lost the battle with my oldest daughter and wife about how much any person should spend on a hand bag). We leave for that vacation in just about eight weeks, and we're still not sure where we'll be going. Maybe Santa Fe. But go, we will.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14
FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney 'really disappointed' after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Even while missing Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and others, Tennessee had no issue with Clemson Friday night at the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers earned their 11th win of the season by a score of 31-14, as Clemson's offense never got much going. The Tigers got more than 300 yards passing from true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik, but that did not result in many points on a disappointing night for coach Dabo Swinney and company.
‘My hats off to our players’ – Tim Banks beaming about Tennessee’s defense after Orange Bowl win
Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks was understandably was proud of his unit's play against Clemson — here is what he said in the locker room afterward.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0