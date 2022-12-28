ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Salvation Army: Winter storm reduced Red Kettle donations

The fallout from last week's blizzard now impacting a popular non-profit organization. South Bend's Salvation Army says donations are way down for its Red Kettle campaign this year. The storm kept even some bell ringers at home, which means there was less opportunity for people to donate. It is an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

No injuries in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

NIPSCO releases projected heating cost

The cost of keeping warm over this weekend's cold snap is only rising as we move into the New Year. NIPSCO is projecting its customers will see a roughly 20-dollar a month increase for the heating season. Natural gas is in low supply and demand is up. Customers are charged...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations

Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Benham Ave. underpass closure begins

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

65-year-old dies in crash after vehicle collides with tree

A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in Cass County on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the deadly single vehicle crash that happened around 7:44 p.m on Bertrand St. near Batchlor Drive in Milton Township. When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver, a 65-year-old Niles...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound

Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
STURGIS, MI
22 WSBT

Notre Dame in Jacksonville, preparing for Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSBT) — Notre Dame is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Gator Bowl. Friday afternoon, the Fighting Irish will face number 19 South Carolina. It's been 34 days since Notre Dame last played in the regular season finale at USC. And a lot has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

18-year-old dead in Cass County crash New Year's Eve

An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Cass County Saturday evening, just after 8:30 p.m. The crash happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say 57-year-old Trevor David Nelson of Edwardsburg stopped his vehicle halfway onto the shoulder in the southbound lane to try and strap an appliance on his vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI

