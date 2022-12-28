Read full article on original website
Salvation Army: Winter storm reduced Red Kettle donations
The fallout from last week's blizzard now impacting a popular non-profit organization. South Bend's Salvation Army says donations are way down for its Red Kettle campaign this year. The storm kept even some bell ringers at home, which means there was less opportunity for people to donate. It is an...
Elkhart County recycling sites littered with trash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart County's drop-off "recycling sites" are being littered with trash. That is forcing the county to shut some of them down. There are 5 of these spots, but it's become too time consuming to separate trash. Now. individual cities might have to work with...
No injuries in South Bend house fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Fire crews are investigating a house fire on the 19000 block of Dubois Avenue in South Bend. Initial investigation leads firefighters to believe it started in the garage. No one was home at the time, and none of the nearby homes were affected.
NIPSCO releases projected heating cost
The cost of keeping warm over this weekend's cold snap is only rising as we move into the New Year. NIPSCO is projecting its customers will see a roughly 20-dollar a month increase for the heating season. Natural gas is in low supply and demand is up. Customers are charged...
Local bars prepare for busy New Year's weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People are preparing to ring in 2023 including local bars and restaurants. Some local bars are prepping for the big night already. A manager at O’Rourke’s told WSBT holidays tend to be a big money-maker. And with the holiday falling on a weekend, it could be one of its busiest nights of the year.
Officials: Safety concerns during New Year's Eve celebrations
Many of us will be celebrating the start of the New Year this weekend. But police are reminding you to enjoy it responsibly. They say gunfire and impaired drivers are reported by the hundreds each year on this holiday. WSBT spoke with police today about their concerns. They say do...
Update: Neighbors concerned after Cass County crash involving ambulance
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT 22) — A crash Thursday morning involving an ambulance has neighbors and those who travel that area concerned. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a car failed to stop, causing the crash at Main and Reum Street, just south of Niles. Those living in...
Benham Ave. underpass closure begins
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A road closure is scheduled to begin on Friday. The northbound lanes of Elkhart's Benham Ave underpass will be closed for what the city calls, "sewer work and investigation." That closure extends from Harrison Street on the north to St Joseph Street on the south.
65-year-old dies in crash after vehicle collides with tree
A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in Cass County on Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the deadly single vehicle crash that happened around 7:44 p.m on Bertrand St. near Batchlor Drive in Milton Township. When first responders arrived, they discovered the driver, a 65-year-old Niles...
Sturgis Public Safety: 30-year-old man dies from gunshot wound
Sturgis Public Safety responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Thursday to the 1700 block of South Centerville Road in Sturgis. Police found a man in his early 30’s in a parking with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and died a short time later from his injuries.
Notre Dame in Jacksonville, preparing for Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSBT) — Notre Dame is less than 24 hours away from playing in the Gator Bowl. Friday afternoon, the Fighting Irish will face number 19 South Carolina. It's been 34 days since Notre Dame last played in the regular season finale at USC. And a lot has...
18-year-old dead in Cass County crash New Year's Eve
An 18-year-old is dead after a crash in Cass County Saturday evening, just after 8:30 p.m. The crash happened on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say 57-year-old Trevor David Nelson of Edwardsburg stopped his vehicle halfway onto the shoulder in the southbound lane to try and strap an appliance on his vehicle.
