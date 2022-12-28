ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Late Run Dooms Dexter at MCRC

A late run by a strong Flint Carman Ainsworth team doomed the young Dexter squad at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Thursday, December 29 as a game of runs by both teams saw the Dreads come up on the short end of a 60-47 decision to Ainsworth. Reeves...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Improves to 5-0 with Win Over Flat Rock

The Chelsea basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season after pulling away from Flat Rock for a 76-57 win at the Carleton Airport Showcase Friday night. Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens each had another big night for the Bulldogs, combining for 46 points to lead the way. Chelsea took...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Swim and Dive Second at Zeeland Invite

The Saline swim and dive team had a strong showing Friday after finishing second at the Zeeland Invite. The Hornets finished with 388 points in the close meet won by Holland Ottawa West with 425. Zeeland was right behind the Hornets with 385. Diego Valdes and Liam Russell finished one-two...
SALINE, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WolverineDigest

Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near

Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan

There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Comeback

Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
9&10 News

January Forecast Outlook

After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
MLive

These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan

I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Notice of Sanitary Sewer Overflow

Scio Township was made aware of sewage on the ground from a manhole at West Bound I-94 near Columbus Street in Ann Arbor at 1 PM on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Scio Township Staff responded to the spill and found the cause to be a failed air release valve. A septic hauler was contracted to pump down the manhole until repairs could be made on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Approximately 500 gallons of untreated sewage went on to the ground. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Washtenaw County Health Department were notified.
ANN ARBOR, MI

