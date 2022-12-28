Read full article on original website
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Late Run Dooms Dexter at MCRC
A late run by a strong Flint Carman Ainsworth team doomed the young Dexter squad at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Thursday, December 29 as a game of runs by both teams saw the Dreads come up on the short end of a 60-47 decision to Ainsworth. Reeves...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Improves to 5-0 with Win Over Flat Rock
The Chelsea basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season after pulling away from Flat Rock for a 76-57 win at the Carleton Airport Showcase Friday night. Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens each had another big night for the Bulldogs, combining for 46 points to lead the way. Chelsea took...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Swim and Dive Second at Zeeland Invite
The Saline swim and dive team had a strong showing Friday after finishing second at the Zeeland Invite. The Hornets finished with 388 points in the close meet won by Holland Ottawa West with 425. Zeeland was right behind the Hornets with 385. Diego Valdes and Liam Russell finished one-two...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near
Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: 2024 five-star LB impressed with Michigan
There’s no doubt Michigan’s staff and team is fully immersed in preparation for their upcoming College Football Playoff battle against TCU. However, as you all know, recruiting never stops and several storylines have come up late this week. Five-star LB holds Michigan in high regard. The Michigan Wolverines...
Ann Arbor UPS driver saves the day for prospective University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As tears filled Janice Hall’s eyes looking at her broken down car, she saw Ann Arbor UPS driver, Donald Moorer, on his route. What came next was far beyond what she ever expected. Earlier this month, Hall and her nephew, Shaun Zoerner, were in Ann...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable
Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
January Forecast Outlook
After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan
I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Notice of Sanitary Sewer Overflow
Scio Township was made aware of sewage on the ground from a manhole at West Bound I-94 near Columbus Street in Ann Arbor at 1 PM on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Scio Township Staff responded to the spill and found the cause to be a failed air release valve. A septic hauler was contracted to pump down the manhole until repairs could be made on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Approximately 500 gallons of untreated sewage went on to the ground. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Washtenaw County Health Department were notified.
