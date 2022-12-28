Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history
A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Notice of Sanitary Sewer Overflow
Scio Township was made aware of sewage on the ground from a manhole at West Bound I-94 near Columbus Street in Ann Arbor at 1 PM on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Scio Township Staff responded to the spill and found the cause to be a failed air release valve. A septic hauler was contracted to pump down the manhole until repairs could be made on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Approximately 500 gallons of untreated sewage went on to the ground. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Washtenaw County Health Department were notified.
thesuntimesnews.com
Cancer and Caregiving
From Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Acting as a caregiver can look many ways. It is not necessarily providing physical care such as lifting and dressing like so many tend to believe. Caregiving frequently refers to providing emotional support and love. It can mean providing transportation, meals and maybe financial assistance. No matter the type of care, it typically means that a lot of changes are occurring for both the person receiving and the person providing care.
Demolition options on the table for vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping center in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The vacant storefronts in an Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza whose decline can be measured in decades may not be long for this world. At least six demolition contractors have sized up the Gault Village Shopping Center in Ypsilanti Township this year, preparing bids for township officials to bring it to the ground.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, November 2022
Sergeant Richard Kinsey submitted Chief Kazyak’s monthly report to the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting. Sgt. Kinsey introduced one of the staff to the council, Patrol Officer Roni Khouri. “He’s our new guy,” said Kinsey. “But he comes with a lot of very unique experience.”
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
fox2detroit.com
Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
This Michigan City Makes It Into The Top 10 Rudest Cities In America
Being rude is not something you want to be known for, especially in a city. Unfortunately, there is a Michigan city that has been given the title of 'one of the top 10 rudest cities in the entire country. A website called Preply decided to. "survey over 1,500 residents of...
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
