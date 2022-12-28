From Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Acting as a caregiver can look many ways. It is not necessarily providing physical care such as lifting and dressing like so many tend to believe. Caregiving frequently refers to providing emotional support and love. It can mean providing transportation, meals and maybe financial assistance. No matter the type of care, it typically means that a lot of changes are occurring for both the person receiving and the person providing care.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO