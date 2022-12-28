Read full article on original website
Vail Pass work on I-70 taking a winter break
Crews have made significant progress on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, which has shut down for the winter. During the shutdown, I-70 has returned to its standard configuration to avoid interfering with winter tourism travel and snow removal operations. Motorists can anticipate typical lane and shoulder widths unless there are emergency incidents. Work will resume in the spring. As the project enters its second winter shutdown, here’s a look at the work accomplished in 2022 and what’s to come next year.
The art of charcuteski: Craft an on-mountain dining experience with the skis that got you there
Picture this: You’re at your favorite ski resort, and there’s bluebird skies above and scenic views in the distance as you clip out of your skis, wedge them into the snow, and start layering on stacks of salami, cheese wedges, heaps of crackers and punchy pickled vegetables. This, my friends, is charcuteski.
