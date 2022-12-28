ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Notice of Sanitary Sewer Overflow

Scio Township was made aware of sewage on the ground from a manhole at West Bound I-94 near Columbus Street in Ann Arbor at 1 PM on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Scio Township Staff responded to the spill and found the cause to be a failed air release valve. A septic hauler was contracted to pump down the manhole until repairs could be made on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Approximately 500 gallons of untreated sewage went on to the ground. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Washtenaw County Health Department were notified.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

These businesses closed in Washtenaw County in 2022

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- There have been a handful of closures for restaurants, shops and other businesses in Washtenaw County this year for a variety of reasons. While Ann Arbor may have dealt with closures in 2022, this list details other parts of Washtenaw County. Below are some of the business closings that happened in areas like Ypsilanti, Saline and Whitmore Lake.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp Police Report, November 2022

In November 2022, Deputies responded to 803 calls for police service in Scio Twp, up from 620 the previous year for a 30% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Nov) are 9,313, up from 7,471 for a 25% increase. Officers conducted 298 traffic stops, up from 140 last year. Forty-six citations...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn employee takes first paid maternity leave in city's history

A response center supervisor became the first City of Dearborn employee to take a paid maternity leave. The city introduced the benefit for the first time this year, according to a news release. The supervisor, Kelsey Smith Medlen, recently welcomed a baby boy. She is an integral part of the Department of Community Relations and helps build connections between residents and their government, the release said.
DEARBORN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Police Report, November 2022

Sergeant Richard Kinsey submitted Chief Kazyak’s monthly report to the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting. Sgt. Kinsey introduced one of the staff to the council, Patrol Officer Roni Khouri. “He’s our new guy,” said Kinsey. “But he comes with a lot of very unique experience.”
CHELSEA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Melvindale declines land offer from church

MELVINDALE – The City Council declined a land donation from St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, 4141 Laurence Ave., in Allen Park, which overlaps Melvindale, on the advice of City Attorney Larry Coogan. Coogan said the land is “unbuildable” and would have to be maintained by the city.
MELVINDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Cancer and Caregiving

From Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor. Acting as a caregiver can look many ways. It is not necessarily providing physical care such as lifting and dressing like so many tend to believe. Caregiving frequently refers to providing emotional support and love. It can mean providing transportation, meals and maybe financial assistance. No matter the type of care, it typically means that a lot of changes are occurring for both the person receiving and the person providing care.
