ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Notice of Sanitary Sewer Overflow

Scio Township was made aware of sewage on the ground from a manhole at West Bound I-94 near Columbus Street in Ann Arbor at 1 PM on Tuesday December 27, 2022. Scio Township Staff responded to the spill and found the cause to be a failed air release valve. A septic hauler was contracted to pump down the manhole until repairs could be made on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Approximately 500 gallons of untreated sewage went on to the ground. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the Washtenaw County Health Department were notified.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Police Report, November 2022

Sergeant Richard Kinsey submitted Chief Kazyak’s monthly report to the city council at its Dec. 19 meeting. Sgt. Kinsey introduced one of the staff to the council, Patrol Officer Roni Khouri. “He’s our new guy,” said Kinsey. “But he comes with a lot of very unique experience.”
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Swim and Dive Second at Zeeland Invite

The Saline swim and dive team had a strong showing Friday after finishing second at the Zeeland Invite. The Hornets finished with 388 points in the close meet won by Holland Ottawa West with 425. Zeeland was right behind the Hornets with 385. Diego Valdes and Liam Russell finished one-two...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Late Run Dooms Dexter at MCRC

A late run by a strong Flint Carman Ainsworth team doomed the young Dexter squad at the Motor City Roundball Classic in Ferndale Thursday, December 29 as a game of runs by both teams saw the Dreads come up on the short end of a 60-47 decision to Ainsworth. Reeves...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Improves to 5-0 with Win Over Flat Rock

The Chelsea basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season after pulling away from Flat Rock for a 76-57 win at the Carleton Airport Showcase Friday night. Joey Cabana and Jake Stephens each had another big night for the Bulldogs, combining for 46 points to lead the way. Chelsea took...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy