ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

More changes to state voting laws expected in the new year

State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Hundreds became law. Even with proponents of Trump’s election lies roundly defeated during this year’s midterms, advocates on both sides of...
MINNESOTA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Oklahoma has tried to lower its incarceration rate. But many obstacles face the newly released

OKLAHOMA CITY — A weathered electric scooter sits propped against Jacque Mize’s dining room wall. For months, Mize, 43, would ride the scooter several miles from her transitional housing facility to her job at Goodwill and back again. Even in extreme heat, thunderstorms or snow, Mize said, she was on that scooter every day, working to put her life back together.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Biden outpaces predecessors with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. One of the judges, Charlotte Sweeney, is an openly gay woman with a background in workers’ rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat. Regina Rodriguez, who is Latina and Asian American, served in a U.S. attorney’s office.
COLORADO STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy