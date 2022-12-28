Read full article on original website
Court says abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence...
WATCH: Suspect in killings of Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The killings...
More changes to state voting laws expected in the new year
State lawmakers around the country introduced thousands of bills to change the way elections are run after former President Donald Trump falsely blamed his 2020 loss on voter fraud. Hundreds became law. Even with proponents of Trump’s election lies roundly defeated during this year’s midterms, advocates on both sides of...
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve tracking privacy lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys...
Democrat Mayes confirmed winner of Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
Oklahoma has tried to lower its incarceration rate. But many obstacles face the newly released
OKLAHOMA CITY — A weathered electric scooter sits propped against Jacque Mize’s dining room wall. For months, Mize, 43, would ride the scooter several miles from her transitional housing facility to her job at Goodwill and back again. Even in extreme heat, thunderstorms or snow, Mize said, she was on that scooter every day, working to put her life back together.
Co-leader of plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer sentenced to 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday, four months after...
Kari Lake is on the hook for $33,000 in witness fees in failed election challenge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend election officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials.
Biden outpaces predecessors with diverse judicial nominees
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the Biden White House, a quartet of four female judges in Colorado encapsulates its mission when it comes to the federal judiciary. One of the judges, Charlotte Sweeney, is an openly gay woman with a background in workers’ rights. Nina Wang, an immigrant from Taiwan, is the first magistrate judge in the state to be elevated to a federal district seat. Regina Rodriguez, who is Latina and Asian American, served in a U.S. attorney’s office.
Western New York digs out of snow as winter storm death toll rises
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Rep. Jamie Raskin says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said Wednesday that he has a type of lymphoma that’s a “serious but curable form of cancer” and he is beginning several months of treatment. Raskin, who will be the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee...
