Boston Family Holds Down Grinch Who Tried To Steal Christmas Until Police Arrive: DA

People at a Boston home heard a rumbling in their kitchen late in the evening on Christmas Eve, but it wasn't a hungry Saint Nick making all that racket, authorities said. It was a man police said had stolen a car, cash, and several other items and was searching for more.

Oliver Sampeur, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with unarmed burglary, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, theft of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Sampeur has no criminal record and was released on his own recognizance, the prosecutor said.

Investigators said Sampeur had been on a Grinch-level spree of thefts before he broke into a home on Radford Lane in Dorchester. The people who lived there said they heard him rummaging through their kitchen drawers, and when they confronted him, Sampeur bolted. But he wasn't fast enough. The family was holding him down when officers arrived.

Police found keys to a stolen Jeep in his pocket, and he admitted he'd been driving it for "a little bit," the prosecutor said. The owner of the car said she was missing a laptop, workbooks, and Apple Airpods, authorities added. One of the people who lived at that Radford Lane home said he also had money missing from his room.

Police found more than $1,100 in cash in Sampeur's pockets when they booked him, authorities said.